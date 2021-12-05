Tyrod Taylor could lose job as Texans QB after Sunday's flop

The Latest from Week 13 of the NFL (all times EST):. Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been benched in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor was evaluated for an undisclosed injured after a Houston’s first possession of the third quarter but the team said he was available to play and it was coach David Culley’s decision to insert backup Davis Mills in his place.
Sooner or later, you knew Brandin Cooks would explode. Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor faced a third-and-11, but he knew where to go for the big play as he connected with receiver Brandin Cooks for a 40-yard touchdown. The score moved Houston ahead 14-3 against the New York Jets in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON — Following a 21-14 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, the Houston Texans are sitting at an abysmal 2-9 record with six games left in the season. And amidst the continuous losing, the Texans have placed an emphasis on the development of their rookie class over the previous three games.
Almost everyone has that old pair of sweatpants. You know the one: It’s raggedy, likely has a hole in it somewhere, has some stains that will never come out. But they are comfy and reliable. Of course, you’re not going to wear them out anywhere other than maybe to get...
Since his return off the Reserve/Injured list, Tyrod Taylor has thrown two touchdown passes, rushed for two touchdowns and thrown three interceptions. After Sunday's 21-14 loss to the New York Jets, Head Coach David Culley re-emphasized the 11-year veteran's status when healthy. "He's the starter," Culley said. Taylor has one...
Houston Texans head coach David Culley told reporters Monday that rookie Davis Mills would only start again this season in the event of an injury to Tyrod Taylor. Taylor has earned the right to be the Texans' starter this season, but missed significant time already with a hamstring injury. Mills did not impress in his opportunities this season, averaging just 5.4 adjusted yards per attempt while throwing 7 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.
The Houston Texans have benched starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and replace him with rookie Davis Mills. We saw Mills earlier in the season and know he's not a top notch quarterback, but Taylor has been chaining together miserable performances since returning from his hamstring injury. He'll take the rest of the afternoon off while Mills attempts to guide the team out of a 0-21 defecit.
The Houston Texans are handing the reins of their offense over to Davis Mills for the rest of the season. Texans head coach David Culley announced on Friday he’s going to start Mills over the veteran Tyrod Taylor from Week 14 and beyond. Mills, the rookie out of Stanford,...
Texans head coach David Culley said on Monday that quarterback Tyrod Taylor would undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his left wrist injury. Apparently, the wrist is bad enough to keep Taylor sidelined for at least a bit of time. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Taylor is...
As the battle of the 2-8's approaches between the Houston Texans and the Jets this Sunday, New York's head coach Robert Saleh has said he believes that Houston has a problem. Namely: Quarterback Tyrod Taylor. "He is a problem, I’ve always had a lot of respect for Tyrod," Saleh said....
Taylor exited the Texans Week 13 matchup vs. the Colts with an injury, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Taylor is believed to have suffered torn ligaments in his left wrist. The team has yet to rule Taylor out for Week 14, but it seems like Davis Mills could get another opportunity to start.
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is considered week-to-week with a wrist injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. What It Means:. Taylor is undergoing tests Monday to determine the extent of the injury, but he may wind up being done for...
HOUSTON (AP) — Another terrible offensive performance by the Houston Texans this weekend has coach David Culley considering a quarterback change. Culley benched Tyrod Taylor for rookie Davis Mills in the third quarter of a 31-0 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday and he said Monday that Taylor could lose his starting job.
Though NFL Media reported on Monday that quarterback Tyrod Taylor‘s wrist injury is bad enough to keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, it appears there’s still a chance Taylor could play. Houston head coach David Culley told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that...
Not much went right for the Texans in their 31-0 loss to the Colts on Sunday. But one aspect of the game was an injury to Tyrod Taylor‘s non-throwing wrist. Taylor was evaluated and cleared to return, but rookie quarterback Davis Mills still replaced Taylor in the third quarter of the loss. At that point, Houston was already down 21-0. Taylor was 5-for-13 with 45 yards and an interception.
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has ligament damage in his injured left wrist, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. The injury impacts Taylor’s ability to receive snaps from center and to grip the ball. Davis Mills played 23 snaps in relief of Taylor in Sunday’s 31-0 loss to...
The Texans plan to start rookie quarterback Davis Mills on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and have been preparing him for the opportunity, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. While Mills gets ready to make his seventh NFL start, veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor practiced Wednesday and participated...
Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor was benched during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts and he did not return to the game. It’s since been reported that a wrist injury is what forced Taylor’s early exit, and the latest update on the Texans’ QB doesn’t bode well for his availability next week.
Davis Mills may be taking over the Houston Texans starting quarterback job for Tyrod Taylor. No, this isn’t deja vu. Tyrod Taylor suffered a hand injury during Sunday’s blowout and shut-out loss to the Indianapolis Colts. That led for the door to be opened for rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who performed nearly the same as Taylor did, sans the interception.
Comments / 0