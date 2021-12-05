ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyrod Taylor could lose job as Texans QB after Sunday's flop

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrod Taylor’s days as Houston’s starting quarterback...

www.ftimes.com

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Texans Taylor benched, Mills at QB vs. Colts

The Latest from Week 13 of the NFL (all times EST):. Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been benched in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor was evaluated for an undisclosed injured after a Houston’s first possession of the third quarter but the team said he was available to play and it was coach David Culley’s decision to insert backup Davis Mills in his place.
NFL
New York Post

Fantasy football: Tyrod Taylor a strong fantasy fill-in vs. Jets

Almost everyone has that old pair of sweatpants. You know the one: It’s raggedy, likely has a hole in it somewhere, has some stains that will never come out. But they are comfy and reliable. Of course, you’re not going to wear them out anywhere other than maybe to get...
NFL
Person
David Culley
houstontexans.com

David Culley on QB Tyrod Taylor: "He's the starter"

Since his return off the Reserve/Injured list, Tyrod Taylor has thrown two touchdown passes, rushed for two touchdowns and thrown three interceptions. After Sunday's 21-14 loss to the New York Jets, Head Coach David Culley re-emphasized the 11-year veteran's status when healthy. "He's the starter," Culley said. Taylor has one...
NFL
numberfire.com

Texans' Tyrod Taylor to remain the starter outside of injury

Houston Texans head coach David Culley told reporters Monday that rookie Davis Mills would only start again this season in the event of an injury to Tyrod Taylor. Taylor has earned the right to be the Texans' starter this season, but missed significant time already with a hamstring injury. Mills did not impress in his opportunities this season, averaging just 5.4 adjusted yards per attempt while throwing 7 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.
NFL
numberfire.com

Texans bench Tyrod Taylor; Davis Mills taking over in Week 13

The Houston Texans have benched starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and replace him with rookie Davis Mills. We saw Mills earlier in the season and know he's not a top notch quarterback, but Taylor has been chaining together miserable performances since returning from his hamstring injury. He'll take the rest of the afternoon off while Mills attempts to guide the team out of a 0-21 defecit.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Sends Clear Message After Texans QB News

The Houston Texans are handing the reins of their offense over to Davis Mills for the rest of the season. Texans head coach David Culley announced on Friday he’s going to start Mills over the veteran Tyrod Taylor from Week 14 and beyond. Mills, the rookie out of Stanford,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Tyrod Taylor week-to-week with wrist injury, Davis Mills to start

Texans head coach David Culley said on Monday that quarterback Tyrod Taylor would undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his left wrist injury. Apparently, the wrist is bad enough to keep Taylor sidelined for at least a bit of time. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Taylor is...
NFL
SportsGrid

Tyrod Taylor Dealing With Left Wrist Injury

Taylor exited the Texans Week 13 matchup vs. the Colts with an injury, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Taylor is believed to have suffered torn ligaments in his left wrist. The team has yet to rule Taylor out for Week 14, but it seems like Davis Mills could get another opportunity to start.
NFL
numberfire.com

Rapoport: Tyrod Taylor (wrist) week-to-week for Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is considered week-to-week with a wrist injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. What It Means:. Taylor is undergoing tests Monday to determine the extent of the injury, but he may wind up being done for...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

Texans' Culley mulling QB change after another lopsided loss

HOUSTON (AP) — Another terrible offensive performance by the Houston Texans this weekend has coach David Culley considering a quarterback change. Culley benched Tyrod Taylor for rookie Davis Mills in the third quarter of a 31-0 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday and he said Monday that Taylor could lose his starting job.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tyrod Taylor to have MRI on non-throwing wrist

Not much went right for the Texans in their 31-0 loss to the Colts on Sunday. But one aspect of the game was an injury to Tyrod Taylor‘s non-throwing wrist. Taylor was evaluated and cleared to return, but rookie quarterback Davis Mills still replaced Taylor in the third quarter of the loss. At that point, Houston was already down 21-0. Taylor was 5-for-13 with 45 yards and an interception.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Tyrod Taylor has torn ligament in injured wrist

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has ligament damage in his injured left wrist, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. The injury impacts Taylor’s ability to receive snaps from center and to grip the ball. Davis Mills played 23 snaps in relief of Taylor in Sunday’s 31-0 loss to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Davis Mills vs. Tyrod Taylor Questions? Here’s Texans QB Answer

The Texans plan to start rookie quarterback Davis Mills on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and have been preparing him for the opportunity, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. While Mills gets ready to make his seventh NFL start, veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor practiced Wednesday and participated...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor’s wrist injury throws status in doubt

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor was benched during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts and he did not return to the game. It’s since been reported that a wrist injury is what forced Taylor’s early exit, and the latest update on the Texans’ QB doesn’t bode well for his availability next week.
NFL
FanSided

Houston Texans rumors: Davis Mills may start for injured Tyrod Taylor

Davis Mills may be taking over the Houston Texans starting quarterback job for Tyrod Taylor. No, this isn’t deja vu. Tyrod Taylor suffered a hand injury during Sunday’s blowout and shut-out loss to the Indianapolis Colts. That led for the door to be opened for rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who performed nearly the same as Taylor did, sans the interception.
NFL

