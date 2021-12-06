Ticked-off Mosley says Jets not being respected by opponents

If there were a window in which the Jets could have stopped the Eagles’ offense on Sunday, it came with three minutes left in the third quarter. Ashtyn Davis had knocked Gardner Minshew’s third-and-3 pass, intended for DeVonta Smith, to the ground. The Eagles, barely across midfield, kept their offense on the field. And the Jets packed 10 of their defenders between the line of scrimmage and the first-down marker — the 3 yards that separated the chances of shrinking a nine-point deficit or watching it grow more.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO