Wake Up Weather: Monday Morning

As of 7:48 AM it was mild and breezy. Most areas were in the low 60’s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Warm temperatures will stay in the forecast for Friday. High temperatures will reach the low 80’s. There will be a gusty WSW wind along with dry air in place. Winds will be sustained at 20-25 MPH with wind gusts around 45 MPH. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Western and Central Big Country from 10AM Friday through 6PM Friday. This means that critical Fire Weather is immanent or already occurring. Areas of blowing dust will be possible as well. The strongest winds will be in the northwest Big Country. Winds in those areas will be out of the southwest at 30-40 MPH with 55 MPH wind gusts. A wind Advisory is now in effect in the northwest Big Country through 6PM.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO