Environment

Wake Up Weather: Monday Morning

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have found the past few weeks to be cold, there is no nice way to say this. Temperatures will be dipping into...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Differences in snow start time

There will be a bit of a disparity in when snow starts for your hometown vs others. The reason being, we'll have a narrow band of snow develop out ahead of the heart of this system early on Friday. Best opportunity to see this initial band early in the morning will be along and north of I90. This could be as early as 6 AM. To the south, especially into NE Iowa, it may take until 3 or 4 PM to get the snow headed your way. But when it arrives it will hit hard.
KAAL-TV

Major travel disruption Friday into Friday night

Snow starts as early as the morning on Friday but may wait until afternoon for others. Once it starts, the travel woes begin. Friday evening and overnight holds the most intense snow. And with a wind gusting 25-35 mph from the north, this may lead to some degree of blowing snow and further reduce visibility.
KAAL-TV

Friday's Storm Impacts

Major travel impacts remain on track as well with our first big winter storm of the season. Road conditions will continue to get worse as the afternoon & evening go on, as the waves of heavier snow move in and through. Watch out and drive with extra caution then as you are heading home later this afternoon, and this evening especially! The wind will be turning from the NE to the NW, and will be increasing as well, with gusts into the 25-30 mph range! This, along with heavy snow rates, will lower visibility very fast, and drop it extremely low, with white-out conditions not out of the question at times this evening/overnight especially.
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wake-Up Weather: A mild morning will turn into a very windy day with well above average temperatures

As of 7:48 AM it was mild and breezy. Most areas were in the low 60’s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Warm temperatures will stay in the forecast for Friday. High temperatures will reach the low 80’s. There will be a gusty WSW wind along with dry air in place. Winds will be sustained at 20-25 MPH with wind gusts around 45 MPH. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Western and Central Big Country from 10AM Friday through 6PM Friday. This means that critical Fire Weather is immanent or already occurring. Areas of blowing dust will be possible as well. The strongest winds will be in the northwest Big Country. Winds in those areas will be out of the southwest at 30-40 MPH with 55 MPH wind gusts. A wind Advisory is now in effect in the northwest Big Country through 6PM.
KAAL-TV

Winter storm slams with heavy snow

An Alert Day for Friday into Friday night continues with a high likelihood of heavy snow, potential thunder, gusty winds and travel disruption. Overall, snow picks up through the day at varying times for our local communities. SE Minnesota dives in first around 6 AM- 10 AM north of I90. Further south, it may take until afternoon in a few locations until the heart of the storm pulls closer. Northeast Iowa may take as late as 3 PM.
wtae.com

Heavy downpours, isolated thunder possible Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy and mild today with an isolated shower possible late this afternoon and evening. Warm front lifts late tonight and will spark up a few showers but more steady rain expected after midnight. Can't rule out heavy downpours and isolated thunder especially in the morning and...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
KRDO News Channel 13

WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures

Overview:  Winter driving conditions are expected to continue over the high country today where a combination of heavy snow and gusty wind will make for very difficult driving conditions over the higher mountain passes. Locally, we’re tracking significantly colder air and a chance for a brief snowfall in spots today, but warmer air will return The post WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increased Risk For Severe Conditions Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon and conditions could be severe. Areas south of the city are at the greatest risk for damaging winds and brief isolated tornados. REALTIME WEATHER ALERTThe severe weather threat has INCREASED across #Chicago. Greatest risk area appears south of the city for damaging wind and brief isolated tornado. Timing: 8pm-2am Stay weather aware. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/K8LiBbikGm — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee. Dense Fog ADVISORY posted until noon. Visibility reduce to one quarter mile or less in fog. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GJEjmmDAqv — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect. Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.
