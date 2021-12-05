ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ALERT DAY: Tuesday

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe still have an ALERT DAY on for Tuesday. This is not because of the magnitude of the event. We are expected to fall short...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Winter storm slams with heavy snow

An Alert Day for Friday into Friday night continues with a high likelihood of heavy snow, potential thunder, gusty winds and travel disruption. Overall, snow picks up through the day at varying times for our local communities. SE Minnesota dives in first around 6 AM- 10 AM north of I90. Further south, it may take until afternoon in a few locations until the heart of the storm pulls closer. Northeast Iowa may take as late as 3 PM.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking snow

There were several shootings in Green Bay. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snowstorm Friday into Saturday. Warmer temperatures could turn snow into rain early on, but generally 3 to 12 inches are expected, with northern areas getting the deeper snow. Home light shows raising money for charity. Updated: 12 hours ago. Five...
GREEN BAY, WI
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
wymt.com

Severe Weather Alert Day: Windy conditions ahead of strong storms this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. Parts of the region are at risk for severe weather as we head into the weekend. The wind has already started to pick up out there and we are still about 24 hours from the leading edge of the cold front. That’s how much of a punch this thing could pack. We could see gusts outside of thunderstorms of up to 50 mph at times, especially the later into the day we get. Those winds will be out of the southwest, so that will cause our temperatures to soar to close to 70 ahead of the front.
HAZARD, KY
foxlexington.com

Ally Blake’s forecast: A First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – Good Friday morning y’all! It is a First Alert Weather Day and we could see some strong/severe storms into this evening and overnight. Temps start off the day mild in the 50s, and we could get to the mid-60s later on! The winds will pick up later on and we could see gusts in the 35+ range. Showers will be light and scattered to start before the heavy stuff moves in after dark. The bulk of severe weather will happen close to midnight into noon on Saturday. Wind gusts could get up to 50 mph. Please secure all trash cans and Christmas decorations overnight, cause they may be your neighbors by Saturday. Heavy rain could be possible at night causing some localized flooding. Also, there is a low-end tornado threat, make sure overnight your phone is turned on to get alerts in case of an emergency while you are sleeping, so you can take action. This should wrap up mid-day Saturday. Temps crash after the storms a cold front overtakes the showers. Saturday night we clear out into the 40s. Sunday we finally dry out, and chilly winds keep us in the 40s.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVCFOX

Showers returning Friday & a Weather Alert Day Saturday

A cloudy night ahead with some occasional showers overnight. A low temperature in the upper 40s. Scattered showers and drizzle returning for Friday. An off and on pattern, otherwise cloudy with afternoon temperatures warming through the 50s and into the 60s during the evening. A few isolated storms during the afternoon, but any severe threat remains very low.
ENVIRONMENT
#Northern Iowa
KAAL-TV

Differences in snow start time

There will be a bit of a disparity in when snow starts for your hometown vs others. The reason being, we'll have a narrow band of snow develop out ahead of the heart of this system early on Friday. Best opportunity to see this initial band early in the morning will be along and north of I90. This could be as early as 6 AM. To the south, especially into NE Iowa, it may take until 3 or 4 PM to get the snow headed your way. But when it arrives it will hit hard.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Dangerous overnight tornadoes and snow threatening millions on Friday night

Dangerous overnight tornadoes and snow are threatening to hit millions on Friday night and into the weekend. The National Weather Prediction Centre said on Friday morning that “a major winter storm will expand across the Central Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes today and Saturday”. They added that snow could fall at a rate of two inches an hour, which would lead to “near whiteout conditions and dangerous travel”. The centre said that in some areas, more than a foot of snow is expected. More than 25m people between Texas and Ohio could be affected, CNN reported. The Storm...
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

ALERT DAY: Winter Weather Moving in Later Today & Tonight

Our area will be on the north side of a developing low-pressure system today. This means that snow to heavy snowfall is likely starting late this afternoon and this evening. Gusty northeast winds will accompany the snow too. Afternoon Planner: High Temperature 36F. Winds, NE 10-20 MPH. Cloudy skies will...
LA CROSSE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm

Areas north and west of the Fox Valley are in a Winter Storm Warning and can expect a 7-12″ snowfall!. There were several shootings in Green Bay. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snowstorm Friday into Saturday. Updated: 15 hours ago. Warmer temperatures could turn snow into rain early on, but generally...
GREEN BAY, WI
news8000.com

ALERT DAY: First Major Winter Storm of the Season Today & Tonight

A strong low-pressure system is currently exiting the eastern Rocky Mountains. This low will move east-northeast and bring severe weather and winter weather to many today and early this weekend. Low Spawning Snow Today. As this strong low-pressure system nears our area, it will spawn lots of heavy snow bands...
ENVIRONMENT
nbc25news.com

StormReady Alert Day declared for Saturday due to strong winds

A potent storm system arrives Friday night through Saturday across the entirety of the state. While the UP will see stronger snowfall, and the southern portion of the state, including Mid-Michigan will see rainfall, wind is the primary concern for us. Due to the strength, and sustained amount of time,...
ENVIRONMENT
MyWabashValley.com

Severe weather alert day: all you need to know

Earlier this week it was cold, but we’ve been seeing much better temps the last few days. The above normal temp pattern is going to stick with us for some time. There are areas of dense fog this morning. Most of us are under a dense fog advisory until 9am. There is also a wind advisory for NW areas until 3pm Saturday afternoon. A few chances for light showers come into play early Friday morning but the main system that could bring us some strong to severe thunderstorms comes into play later Friday. The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging winds, some hail and your typical severe weather hazards including thunder and lightning. However, tornadoes cannot be ruled out. There will be plenty of instability and ingredients that are needed for these severe storms to develop. We will likely see watches and warnings get issued for our area so have many ways to receive them. A sliver of Vermillion county and southward has been upgraded to an enhanced risk (3 out of 5). The rest of the valley, north areas have been upgraded now to a slight risk (2 out of 5). The main time frame for severe threats will be Friday night/early Saturday morning. Our time framing on this locally will be between about 8pm-5am Friday night into Saturday morning. Winds will be strong today between 10-25mph with gusts stronger. Temperatures Friday will be in the lower 60s, but we will reach our high around midnight/overnight. Overnight Friday, temperatures will stay fairly warm through about 5am, then we will dip into the lower 40s when the cold front hits. Dew points will also be very high for this time of year Friday very late into early Saturday morning meaning lots of moisture and room for continuous instability.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

WEATHER ALERT DAY: The latest on a stormy, blustery night ahead

A powerful storm system is taking shape today bringing a whole host of possible impacts to Mid-Missouri. This strengthening area of low-pressure will eventually swing a cold front through the region later tonight. STORMS. This might be the biggest update in the last 12 hours with this system. Our frontal...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Clearing & Warming This Weekend

In the heels of our big winter storm Friday, we will continue to feel the travel impacts early on Saturday. We are expecting the snow to be completely done by sunrise on Saturday, but roads will remain a little slick in areas. Look for our travel conditions to improve the second half of Saturday, as the weather remains quiet & crews continue their efforts. While this storm may be a headache on the travel scene, it's going to be a lot of fun to play in!
ENVIRONMENT

