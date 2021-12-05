ALERT DAY: Tuesday

Earlier this week it was cold, but we’ve been seeing much better temps the last few days. The above normal temp pattern is going to stick with us for some time. There are areas of dense fog this morning. Most of us are under a dense fog advisory until 9am. There is also a wind advisory for NW areas until 3pm Saturday afternoon. A few chances for light showers come into play early Friday morning but the main system that could bring us some strong to severe thunderstorms comes into play later Friday. The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging winds, some hail and your typical severe weather hazards including thunder and lightning. However, tornadoes cannot be ruled out. There will be plenty of instability and ingredients that are needed for these severe storms to develop. We will likely see watches and warnings get issued for our area so have many ways to receive them. A sliver of Vermillion county and southward has been upgraded to an enhanced risk (3 out of 5). The rest of the valley, north areas have been upgraded now to a slight risk (2 out of 5). The main time frame for severe threats will be Friday night/early Saturday morning. Our time framing on this locally will be between about 8pm-5am Friday night into Saturday morning. Winds will be strong today between 10-25mph with gusts stronger. Temperatures Friday will be in the lower 60s, but we will reach our high around midnight/overnight. Overnight Friday, temperatures will stay fairly warm through about 5am, then we will dip into the lower 40s when the cold front hits. Dew points will also be very high for this time of year Friday very late into early Saturday morning meaning lots of moisture and room for continuous instability.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO