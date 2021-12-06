High Winds Ahead

Major travel impacts remain on track as well with our first big winter storm of the season. Road conditions will continue to get worse as the afternoon & evening go on, as the waves of heavier snow move in and through. Watch out and drive with extra caution then as you are heading home later this afternoon, and this evening especially! The wind will be turning from the NE to the NW, and will be increasing as well, with gusts into the 25-30 mph range! This, along with heavy snow rates, will lower visibility very fast, and drop it extremely low, with white-out conditions not out of the question at times this evening/overnight especially.

