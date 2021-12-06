ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Winds Ahead

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wind Advisory will be in effect for all local counties from 6 PM Sunday through Monday morning. This will cause a...

www.kaaltv.com

98.3 The KEY

Snoqualmie Pass I-90 Getting Hammered with Up to 50 Inches of Snow

If you're planning to drive to the west side of the mountains this week, make sure you're prepared with chains, plenty of fuel, a bathroom stop before you go, and some snacks. If you have an all-wheel-drive vehicle it shouldn't be a problem. If you're not confident driving in the snow you might want to postpone the trip or take a plane or train.
WBAY Green Bay

LIGHT SNOW TODAY... THEN, A WINTER STORM TOMORROW NIGHT

Light snow that has been ongoing today, will continue through the afternoon. The disturbance bringing this snow is much weaker than the winter storm we will be dealing with tomorrow, but we could still see a coating to about 2″ of snowfall across the area today. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and breezy afternoon with a quiet night in store for the region.
WOOD

High winds expected Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A powerful storm system will move through West Michigan on Saturday and the biggest hazard it will generate is wind. Winds will be strong enough to cause scattered power outages and 7 to 12 foot waves on the shore of Lake Michigan. A high...
KAAL-TV

Major travel disruption Friday into Friday night

Snow starts as early as the morning on Friday but may wait until afternoon for others. Once it starts, the travel woes begin. Friday evening and overnight holds the most intense snow. And with a wind gusting 25-35 mph from the north, this may lead to some degree of blowing snow and further reduce visibility.
KAAL-TV

Clearing & Warming This Weekend

In the heels of our big winter storm Friday, we will continue to feel the travel impacts early on Saturday. We are expecting the snow to be completely done by sunrise on Saturday, but roads will remain a little slick in areas. Look for our travel conditions to improve the second half of Saturday, as the weather remains quiet & crews continue their efforts. While this storm may be a headache on the travel scene, it's going to be a lot of fun to play in!
WOOD

High Wind Watch for Saturday

A High Wind Watch has been issued for much of Southern Lower Michigan from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Winds could gust from 45 to 60 mph. Winds this strong are likely to bring down tree limbs and perhaps cause some power outages. The Watch is likely to be replaced with either a High Wind Warning or a Wind Advisory. Gale Warnings will be out for Lake Michigan. Stay off piers and breakwalls Saturday.
KAAL-TV

Friday's Storm Impacts

Major travel impacts remain on track as well with our first big winter storm of the season. Road conditions will continue to get worse as the afternoon & evening go on, as the waves of heavier snow move in and through. Watch out and drive with extra caution then as you are heading home later this afternoon, and this evening especially! The wind will be turning from the NE to the NW, and will be increasing as well, with gusts into the 25-30 mph range! This, along with heavy snow rates, will lower visibility very fast, and drop it extremely low, with white-out conditions not out of the question at times this evening/overnight especially.
cnyhomepage.com

National Grid prepares for high winds

(NEWS10) – National Grid is increasing staffing, extending evening and overnight work shifts, and closely monitoring the weather. This is in preparation for possible high winds, scattered showers, and the potential thunderstorms forecast for Saturday across Upstate New York. National Grid has increased employee counts in the field and...
erienewsnow.com

HIGH WINDS ON SATURDAY

High Wind Watch remains in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening for the Erie County lakeshore. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the New York lakeshore during the same time period. West winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Higher wind gusts are possible near the New York lakeshore. Elsewhere, wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph could bring down tree branches and lead to some power outages.
wtae.com

Heavy downpours, isolated thunder possible Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy and mild today with an isolated shower possible late this afternoon and evening. Warm front lifts late tonight and will spark up a few showers but more steady rain expected after midnight. Can't rule out heavy downpours and isolated thunder especially in the morning and...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
