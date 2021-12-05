Community mourns teenager killed in hit-and-run

OAKHURST, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A family says they want justice for the death of Eben Hammond, a man who was hit and killed by a driver just before midnight on July 7. The collision took place near Road 427 and Elliot in Oakhurst. Those close to Hammond have raised $9,000...
ROCKFORD — More than 100 people gathered in prayer last week at the Muslim Community Center & Mosque over the death of Samih "Sam" Altimemy. Altimemy, 29, of Rockford was shot multiple times Nov. 19 outside of his parents' home in the 300 block of Bancroft Court. He was taken...
Friends and family gather with heavy hearts to remember the life of Kerry McCutchen, 57, who was killed in a Miami Gardens hit-and-run last Friday morning. "My uncle’s name was Kerry McCutchen but he was well known as 'Uncle Papa.' He was very sweet, loving, the life of the party," said the man's niece, Quatasha Davis.
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A high school senior was killed in a crash in New Haven on Tuesday night. New Haven Public Schools said 17-year-old Camryn Gayle, of New Haven, was a senior at the Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School and a cheerleader at Hillhouse High School. Grief...
MESQUITE (WBAP/KLIF) – The suspect in the killing of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston was identified by the department on Monday. According to MPD, 37-year-old Jaime Jaramillo of Balch Springs will be charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer. Jaramillo is accused of shooting and killing Officer Houston outside...
BOILING SPRINGS (WSPA) – The bustling sounds of a school day are a little bit quieter this week at Hendrix Elementary School as the community mourns the loss of one of their own. “When a tragedy happens that affects a student, it impacts people, it impacts your classroom, it impacts...
Jasmine Gaither courtesy of Brittany Flournoy's GoFundMe. Dekalb County police say they have arrested a driver who hit an Atlanta woman with his car before fleeing on foot. After a four-vehicle crash on Friday evening, the drivers and passengers pulled over the side of I-85 to wait for officers--- except Lester C. Rodriguez. Jasmine Gaither was standing on the side of I-85 southbound near North Druid Hills when Rodriguez struck her.
HOUSTON – Medical examiners identified Michael Wayne Jackson as the man who Houston police say was hit and killed by an officer who was in pursuit of teens suspected in an armed carjacking. His wife of 19 years, Janice Jackson, mourns his loss. “It’s like a nightmare. It’s like a...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The community of Clovis is mourning the loss of a popular doctor who was fatally struck by a car on Saturday night. Investigators say 57-year-old Sidney Carpenter was hit and killed by a vehicle around 7:00 p.m. near Bullard and Temperance avenues in Clovis. Carpenter’s death has shocked the Clovis […]
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on a busy Long Island roadway.It happened on Friday, Nov. 26, at around 5:20 p.m. in Hicksville.Nassau County Police Department officers responded to Stewart Avenue, East of the Levittown Parkway, for reports of a woman ly…
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham police still searching for suspect in Southpoint mall shooting. A man selling jewelry exchanged gunfire with two men trying to rob him a week...
Hi folks — Wednesday looks like a pretty nice day for our entry into into December, with plenty of sun and high temps in the mid-40s. Thursday will be even warmer, but there's a chance of showers. In the news: Police are seeking information on a hit and run incident that killed a man in South Yarmouth on Tuesday, a whistleblower reaches a $30M settlement with the Prime Automotive Group and Barnstable County is considering ramping up COVID testing. Thanks for tuning in to the newsletter and have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)
Raleigh, N.C. — A community came together Sunday to remember a 17-year-old teenager hit and killed by a car. Rolesville High School student Ashlee Llagostera was hit by a pickup truck early Friday morning on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. Louisburg Road, also known as U.S. Highway 401, was closed from...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A community is mourning after a Person County deputy died from pancreatitis at 60. Sheriff Clinton Palmer said that it was always Michael Currier's dream to become a deputy.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man accused of stabbing a Columbia University student to death last week near Morningside Park is due in court Wednesday.
This comes a day after family and friends mourned the loss of Davide Giri.
A prayer service was held Tuesday at the Cathedral of San Lorenzo in his hometown of Alba, Italy.
Friends say Giri loved volunteering and soccer. He was on his way home from practice when police say he was randomly attacked.
The suspect, 25-year-old Vincent Pinkney, allegedly stabbed a second man near the park and threatened a third. He now faces murder and other charges.
The family of the man who police believe was intentionally struck causing his death are calling on the community and any potential witnesses Friday for answers about the incident. Octavio Mendoza was identified by his sister, Jacqueline Mendoza, as the man killed Thanksgiving Day in a hit-and-run in Otay Mesa.
The bridge has opened in time for the start of the holiday shopping season. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the I-485 outer loop close to Rea Road. Charlotte companies unite to get you home safely this holiday weekend. Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST. AAA...
Two cars, a yellow Chevrolet Camaro and a black Chevrolet Impala, were racing near the 10100 block of Ferguson Road, near Hartline Drive. The driver of the Impala, which police believe is a 2014-2020 LTX/Premier model, hit and killed the pedestrian around 2:15 p.m. Both drivers fled the scene. The...
Comments / 0