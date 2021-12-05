ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Community mourns teenager killed in hit-and-run

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMJ

Family Wants Justice for Man Killed in Hit and Run

OAKHURST, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A family says they want justice for the death of Eben Hammond, a man who was hit and killed by a driver just before midnight on July 7. The collision took place near Road 427 and Elliot in Oakhurst. Those close to Hammond have raised $9,000...
NBC Miami

Family Holds Vigil for Man Killed in Miami Gardens Hit-and-Run

Friends and family gather with heavy hearts to remember the life of Kerry McCutchen, 57, who was killed in a Miami Gardens hit-and-run last Friday morning. "My uncle’s name was Kerry McCutchen but he was well known as 'Uncle Papa.' He was very sweet, loving, the life of the party," said the man's niece, Quatasha Davis.
Eyewitness News

Grief counselors on hand as New Haven community mourns student killed in crash

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A high school senior was killed in a crash in New Haven on Tuesday night. New Haven Public Schools said 17-year-old Camryn Gayle, of New Haven, was a senior at the Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School and a cheerleader at Hillhouse High School. Grief...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisburg
wbap.com

Community Mourns, Mesquite Police Identify Suspect in Officer’s Killing

MESQUITE (WBAP/KLIF) – The suspect in the killing of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston was identified by the department on Monday. According to MPD, 37-year-old Jaime Jaramillo of Balch Springs will be charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer. Jaramillo is accused of shooting and killing Officer Houston outside...
Shine My Crown

Suspect Arrested for the Hit and Run Killing of Atlanta Woman

Jasmine Gaither courtesy of Brittany Flournoy's GoFundMe. Dekalb County police say they have arrested a driver who hit an Atlanta woman with his car before fleeing on foot. After a four-vehicle crash on Friday evening, the drivers and passengers pulled over the side of I-85 to wait for officers--- except Lester C. Rodriguez. Jasmine Gaither was standing on the side of I-85 southbound near North Druid Hills when Rodriguez struck her.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on a busy Long Island roadway.It happened on Friday, Nov. 26, at around 5:20 p.m. in Hicksville.Nassau County Police Department officers responded to Stewart Avenue, East of the Levittown Parkway, for reports of a woman ly…
WRAL

Durham police still searching for suspect in Southpoint mall shooting

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham police still searching for suspect in Southpoint mall shooting. A man selling jewelry exchanged gunfire with two men trying to rob him a week...
Cape Cod Times

Man killed in hit and run in South Yarmouth

Hi folks — Wednesday looks like a pretty nice day for our entry into into December, with plenty of sun and high temps in the mid-40s. Thursday will be even warmer, but there's a chance of showers. In the news: Police are seeking information on a hit and run incident that killed a man in South Yarmouth on Tuesday, a whistleblower reaches a $30M settlement with the Prime Automotive Group and Barnstable County is considering ramping up COVID testing. Thanks for tuning in to the newsletter and have a great night! (Eric Williams/Cape Cod Times)
WRAL News

Vigil held for Rolesville High School student killed in hit-and-run

Raleigh, N.C. — A community came together Sunday to remember a 17-year-old teenager hit and killed by a car. Rolesville High School student Ashlee Llagostera was hit by a pickup truck early Friday morning on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. Louisburg Road, also known as U.S. Highway 401, was closed from...
WRAL

Community remembers beloved Person County deputy

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A community is mourning after a Person County deputy died from pancreatitis at 60. Sheriff Clinton Palmer said that it was always Michael Currier's dream to become a deputy.
CBS New York

Italian Community Mourns Davide Giri, Columbia Student Killed Near Morningside Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man accused of stabbing a Columbia University student to death last week near Morningside Park is due in court Wednesday. This comes a day after family and friends mourned the loss of Davide Giri. A prayer service was held Tuesday at the Cathedral of San Lorenzo in his hometown of Alba, Italy. Friends say Giri loved volunteering and soccer. He was on his way home from practice when police say he was randomly attacked. The suspect, 25-year-old Vincent Pinkney, allegedly stabbed a second man near the park and threatened a third. He now faces murder and other charges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC San Diego

Family Seeking Answers After Man Killed in Apparent Intentional Hit-and-Run

The family of the man who police believe was intentionally struck causing his death are calling on the community and any potential witnesses Friday for answers about the incident. Octavio Mendoza was identified by his sister, Jacqueline Mendoza, as the man killed Thanksgiving Day in a hit-and-run in Otay Mesa.
WBTV

One person killed in hit-and-run in north Charlotte

The bridge has opened in time for the start of the holiday shopping season. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the I-485 outer loop close to Rea Road. Charlotte companies unite to get you home safely this holiday weekend. Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST. AAA...
advocatemag.com

Hit and run on Ferguson Road killed 1

Two cars, a yellow Chevrolet Camaro and a black Chevrolet Impala, were racing near the 10100 block of Ferguson Road, near Hartline Drive. The driver of the Impala, which police believe is a 2014-2020 LTX/Premier model, hit and killed the pedestrian around 2:15 p.m. Both drivers fled the scene. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy