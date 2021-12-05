Community mourns teenager killed in hit-and-run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man accused of stabbing a Columbia University student to death last week near Morningside Park is due in court Wednesday. This comes a day after family and friends mourned the loss of Davide Giri. A prayer service was held Tuesday at the Cathedral of San Lorenzo in his hometown of Alba, Italy. Friends say Giri loved volunteering and soccer. He was on his way home from practice when police say he was randomly attacked. The suspect, 25-year-old Vincent Pinkney, allegedly stabbed a second man near the park and threatened a third. He now faces murder and other charges.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO