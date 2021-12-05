ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Letter to the Editor | Community must boost its mood

The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

These last 20 months have been difficult for many of us. I can share that I am more anxious, depressed and sleepless over all the lack of love and compassion in our community. The COVID-19...

www.news-gazette.com

Sentinel-Echo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Structure House Sober Living needs community support

Did you know that our community has a sober living house? Most people aren't familiar with what a sober living house is. A sober living house is a facility that provides safe housing and supportive, structured living conditions for people exiting drug rehabilitation programs. Sober living is a place to continue recovery from addiction. The environment is structured and provides recovery support services. Sober living homes can bridge the gap and provide some structure while allowing a person to regain independence.
LONDON, KY
Sentinel-Echo

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanksgiving food basket committee thanks community for support

Once again I am grateful to the Laurel County community for the tremendous support of our Thanksgiving food basket program. The outpouring of food, finances, time and talent made the project a blessed and rewarding experience for all. 420 families shared a special Thanksgiving dinner because of your generosity. We thank the school children who brought food for the collections, the financial donors who generously responded to our plea, the young and old who worked putting the baskets together and helping with distribution day, and the committee who kept us on track for putting everything together. May the Lord bless you all abundantly.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
The Repository

Letter to the editor: Community-supported public schools are the backbone of democracy

I was truly terrified for all children in Ohio after reading Jane Timken's opinion piece ("Put America first by putting parents first," Nov. 15). If you think Mrs. Timken cares one bit about your children, think again. She wants the money to follow the student. Of course she does. She wants your hard-earned tax money going to her and the other upper one-percenters while they send their children off to private schools so they don't have to rub elbows with those public school children.
NORTH CANTON, OH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LIVESTRONG.com

The 13 Best Treatments for Restless Legs Syndrome

Technically classified as a sleep disorder (and even more specifically, a neurological sensory sleep disorder), restless legs syndrome (RLS) — or Willis-Ekbom Disease — is estimated to affect up to 10 percent of people in the U.S. The disorder, as the name implies, is marked by an irresistible urge to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Yoga
momjunction.com

Warts On Children: Types, Causes, Treatment And Home Remedies

What Are The Different Types Of Warts Found In Children?. Warts are small growths on the skin and are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Although not harmful, they are contagious and spread easily. Warts can occur in both adults and children. In children, warts are most likely to occur on their hands, feet, and fingers, but can also spread to other parts of the body.
KIDS
The Register-Guard

Repair legacy of racism: Explore reparations in housing, education, entrepreneurship

You’re reading Our View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For the Opposing View, read Race-based reparations would be a step backward. Wealth in America is undeniably divided along racial lines. Consider that the 2019 Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances found that white families on average are eight times wealthier than Black families.  ...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Junk food and the brain: How modern diets lacking in micronutrients may contribute to angry rhetoric

Emotional, non-rational, even explosive remarks in public discourse have escalated in recent years. Politicians endure insults during legislative discussions; scientists receive emails and tweets containing verbal abuse and threats. What’s going on? This escalation in angry rhetoric is sometimes attributed to social media. But are there other influences altering communication styles? As researchers in the field of nutrition and mental health, and authors of The Better Brain, we recognize that many in our society experience brain hunger, impairing their cognitive function and emotion regulation. Ultra-processed products Obviously, we are not deficient in macronutrients: North Americans tend to get sufficient protein, fats (though usually...
NUTRITION
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Resorts must do their part to prevent out-of-control skiing

Another one dead. Another snowboarder-skier collision. Tragic! People going way too fast for conditions. Indemnified ski resorts doing too little to control straight-liners and out-of-control speeders. How many more collisions will there be this season? We know that skiing and snowboarding are dangerous. The overwhelming number of us take that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicineNet.com

What Is Normal Blood Pressure and Pulse by Age?

Blood pressure (BP) is the force that the blood column exerts against the walls of the arteries as the heart pumps blood with every beat. BP is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg), and it is composed of two numbers (fraction). The first (upper) number refers to systolic BP, and the second (lower) number refers to diastolic BP.
HEALTH
The News-Gazette

Dial-A-Carol 217-332-1882, 12-9-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Brian Barnhart visits with Dial-A-Carol, a long time Christmas Carol tradition at The University of Illinois.
RELIGION
The Independent

Study aims to understand mental health and wellbeing of veterans’ families

A new study by academics in Belfast is aimed at understanding factors affecting the mental health and wellbeing of veterans’ families.Researchers from the Queen’s University are set to play an integral role in the UK-wide study designed to allow relatives to share their experiences and to help impact change for current and future UK Armed Forces veteran families.The study, which is being funded by Forces in Mind Trust alongside the National Lottery Community Fund, is looking for spouses or intimate partners of veterans, adult children of veterans, and veterans themselves to fill out an online survey examining their experiences, thoughts,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Child care an ‘economic issue,’ advocates say

Child care has been brought up more and more with the pandemic causing shortages in services and employment losses preventing families from being able to afford it. Child care and early childhood education in the state and country is more and more vital, according to a new study by Groundwork Ohio. The public policy research […] The post Child care an ‘economic issue,’ advocates say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Voices: I taught math to kids in an overcrowded LA school. Making class ‘less racist’ doesn’t mean what you think it does

A month after moving across the United States to join Teach For America, an organization focused on ending education inequity, I got my assignment — math teacher. My heart sank. I hated math and didn’t feel like I was particularly gifted at it. But duty, in the form of dozens of kids at an under-resourced, overcrowded Los Angeles school, called. I became the best math teacher I could be. This meant incorporating many of the good teaching practices which are deemed to be combating racism in math today.When I first heard the accusation that math is racist, my head spun....
EDUCATION

