Rams' Cooper Kupp: Keeps rolling

 4 days ago

Kupp caught eight passes for 129 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets against Jacksonville on Sunday. The Rams' passing game was a bit sluggish in the first...

Cooper Kupp slips to 3rd overall in Pro Bowl voting, Rams now 4th as a team

The second week of Pro Bowl voting didn’t do anything to help the Rams after both Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald got off to a good start. The NFL announced the latest Pro Bowl voting results Thursday and although Kupp still ranks in the top five of all players in votes, he’s slipped from second to third. Travis Kelce overtook him for the second spot behind Jonathan Taylor, totaling 121,807 votes to Kupp’s 120,010. Myles Garrett is fourth and Tom Brady is fifth.
Century mark: Rams' Kupp reaches 100 receptions in 12 games

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp wasn't aware after the Los Angeles Rams' 37-7 thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday that he had reached 100 catches. With the way the fifth-year receiver is piling up accomplishments in a career season, it is getting hard to keep track. Kupp's 8-yard...
Cooper Kupp shared a brilliant breakdown of his 29-yard TD vs. Jaguars

Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford have praised Cooper Kupp’s football intelligence countless times this season – and for McVay, numerous times over the last four-plus years since Kupp was drafted in 2017. He’s one of the smartest players in football, completely understanding route concepts, defensive coverages and how to get open against both man and zone.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp becomes first to hit 100 catches in 2021 season

When the Rams were mired in a three-game losing skid, just how Los Angeles would remedy its ills was at the forefront of the news cycle. As L.A. finally righted its ship in a 37-7 laugher Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it allowed the spotlight to shine again on the giant season being turned in by Cooper Kupp﻿.
From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Coleman Shelton, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp react to Week 13 win over Jaguars

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey﻿, defensive lineman Aaron Donald﻿, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton﻿, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held postgame press conferences with local media following their 37-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the complementary effort from all three phases, Shelton stepping up on short notice, reaching 100 catches (Kupp) and more.
Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, Travis Kelce, Tom Brady Lead 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Voting

The latest round of 2022 Pro Bowl voting results is in, and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to lead the way. Taylor ranks first among all players with 168,222 votes. Also included in the top five are Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (158,633 votes), Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (156,176 votes), Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady (151,305 votes) and Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (150,268 votes).
Fantasy Football Week 14: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts for every game on the slate

MIN -3, O/U 43.5. In the same week Diontae Johnson racked up double-digit targets (again), Claypool had a season-low three. Johnson is Ben Roethlisberger's guy, that much is obvious, but the reality is that Claypool typically sees at least double the number of targets he saw against the Ravens and gets at least two deep throws his way per game. In that regard, Fantasy managers should assume Claypool's targets rebound against a Vikings defense that's been below league average in pass rush pressure over its past four games. But that doesn't promise anything more than around 11.2 PPR points, which is Claypool's season-long average. Since Pat Freiermuth became a staple in the offense in Week 6, Claypool is third in both red-zone targets (eight) and red-zone receptions (three) with exactly zero touchdowns. Freiermuth also has one more end-zone target (four) than Claypool (three). Claypool's been due for a score for several weeks, but it's tough to expect anything to change, especially on a short week.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Expected to Play Through Toe Injury

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has taken the league by storm this season, leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Kupp has played in all 12 games the Rams have played thus far, serving as the focal point of coach Sean McVay's offense. However, McVay revealed Thursday that Kupp is dealing with a toe injury.
Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
