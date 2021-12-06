Rams' Cooper Kupp: Keeps rolling

MIN -3, O/U 43.5. In the same week Diontae Johnson racked up double-digit targets (again), Claypool had a season-low three. Johnson is Ben Roethlisberger's guy, that much is obvious, but the reality is that Claypool typically sees at least double the number of targets he saw against the Ravens and gets at least two deep throws his way per game. In that regard, Fantasy managers should assume Claypool's targets rebound against a Vikings defense that's been below league average in pass rush pressure over its past four games. But that doesn't promise anything more than around 11.2 PPR points, which is Claypool's season-long average. Since Pat Freiermuth became a staple in the offense in Week 6, Claypool is third in both red-zone targets (eight) and red-zone receptions (three) with exactly zero touchdowns. Freiermuth also has one more end-zone target (four) than Claypool (three). Claypool's been due for a score for several weeks, but it's tough to expect anything to change, especially on a short week.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO