Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Four catches in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Pitts brought in four of seven targets for 48 yards in the Falcons' 30-17 loss to the Buccanneers...

www.cbssports.com

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons want to unleash Kyle Pitts from lockdown

FLOWERY BRANCH – If Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts were still in college at Florida, he’d be getting ready for his team’s final regular-season game this weekend. “That was pretty funny, Florida plays Florida State (on Saturday) and that’s the second to last game (if Florida wins),” Pitts said. “So, it was just pretty crazy. Just knowing I got a lot of games left. We’re just taking it week-by-week recovering the best way I can mentally and physically. Just taking it day-by-day.”
NFL
News4Jax.com

Four factors: How the Jaguars can beat the Falcons on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This offseason, Urban Meyer used the word “speed” multiple times when he described his vision for the Jaguars’ offense. Well, there are many words that I would use to describe how the offense has looked, but speed is not one of them. Since the bye week, the...
NFL
The Associated Press

Pitts returns to site of vicious hit as Falcons play at Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Pitts’ last trip to Jacksonville ended in painful fashion. The star tight end was knocked out of Florida’s game against rival Georgia on a vicious hit a little more than a year ago. Pitts suffered a concussion, and his helmet twisted so sideways that his face mask fractured his septum. He had surgery, missed two weeks and considered opting out of the rest of the season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Could Kyle Pitts Go to the Pro Bowl this Season?

The Atlanta Falcons made Kyle Pitts the highest drafted tight end in history when they took him No. 4 overall in last April's NFL Draft. With that selection came big expectations for Pitts, who turned 21-years old last month, and he's living up to the advance billing. Pitts is the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Believe It or Not: Start Myles Gaskin, sit Elijah Moore, drop Kyle Pitts

For a majority of Fantasy leagues, we're heading into the stretch run, with two weeks remaining until the Fantasy playoffs. It's a time that's difficult if you're used to "trusting the process" because there's not much time left for things to turn around. You don't need someone to regress in a month, or even a couple of weeks, you need them right now. And that is going to mean some uncomfortable decisions. Like maybe sitting the guy who was just the No. 1 receiver in Fantasy for the past month.
NFL
NFL
Carolina Panthers
Gatorsports.com

Dante Fowler, Kyle Pitts leave impact in Falcons' win against Jaguars

It wasn’t exactly a revenge game, but Dante Fowler was sure to make a mark in his first game back in Jacksonville. The outside linebacker had a first-half sack and put pressure on Trevor Lawrence that forced a poor pass by the rookie quarterback to end the first half. “Just...
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Is the recent lack of production from Kyle Pitts worrisome?

The Falcons ended a miserable two-game slide on Sunday with a win over the reeling Jaguars, who gave Atlanta every chance to win the football game with turnovers, penalties, and dropped passes. The Falcons did so mostly on the legs of Cordarrelle Patterson and an impressive defensive performance. The offensive...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 13 tight end rankings: Will Kyle Pitts continue to disappoint?

I can't bring myself to give up on Kyle Pitts for Fantasy, because we've seen how much potential he has, but it's getting harder to defend him every week. He had just 26 yards on two catches in Week 12, his third game in the past five with fewer than 30 yards, and unlike early in the season, it's not like I can even point to some super valuable role as a reason to keep the faith.
NFL
The Falcoholic

This week’s big Falcons question: Can the Falcons uncork Kyle Pitts?

Kyle Pitts could not have drawn more hype coming into the 2021 season. The marriage of the rookie and his tight end-loving head coach was widely heralded, and Pitts showed just enough of his tantalizing upside in his very limited preseason reps and in training camp to make us think he might take the league by storm. We had our caveats—rookie head coach, rookie tight end in a league where tight ends struggle to get off to fast starts, etc.—but the talent was not in question.
NFL
Yardbarker

Falcons might need Kyle Pitts’ best performance yet to upset Buccaneers

The Falcons’ lack of offensive output shouldn’t be solely cast on Kyle Pitts; however, the highest tight end drafted in NFL history tends to carry towering and sometimes unreasonable expectations. Matt Ryan and Atlanta’s pass offense have stalled in recent weeks; in fact, the veteran quarterback hasn’t surpassed the 200-yard mark in three straight weeks, four of the last five too. And that is for various reasons — execution, personnel, and schematics all contribute. So, Kyle Pitts’ scarcity of production isn’t necessarily because of just one thing.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Kyle Pitts opens up about growing up in the Boys and Girls Club, how the organization impacted him

Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of stories highlighting causes important to Falcons players, which will be featured on footwear during Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay, this year's annual "My Cause, My Cleats" contest. A story Chris Lindstrom's work with the Best Buddies organization ran Thursday, with Kyle Pitts on Friday and Grady Jarrett on Saturday:
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons need to show patience with rookie Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts was expected to be the Atlanta Falcons’ primary weapon this season. Paired with receiver Calvin Ridley Atlanta’s offense was expected to be one of the best in the league and give a terrible defense a chance to win. So far nothing has gone to script this season including...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 14: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts for every game on the slate

MIN -3, O/U 43.5. In the same week Diontae Johnson racked up double-digit targets (again), Claypool had a season-low three. Johnson is Ben Roethlisberger's guy, that much is obvious, but the reality is that Claypool typically sees at least double the number of targets he saw against the Ravens and gets at least two deep throws his way per game. In that regard, Fantasy managers should assume Claypool's targets rebound against a Vikings defense that's been below league average in pass rush pressure over its past four games. But that doesn't promise anything more than around 11.2 PPR points, which is Claypool's season-long average. Since Pat Freiermuth became a staple in the offense in Week 6, Claypool is third in both red-zone targets (eight) and red-zone receptions (three) with exactly zero touchdowns. Freiermuth also has one more end-zone target (four) than Claypool (three). Claypool's been due for a score for several weeks, but it's tough to expect anything to change, especially on a short week.
NFL

