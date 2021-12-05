SCENE - Philm Column: Movies to watch this holiday season

Something’s Coming: West Side Story (7 p.m., ABC) - This special 20/20 goes behind the scenes of the new Steven Spielberg-directed “West Side Story” and includes interviews with cast and crew, past and present, including Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose, Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. Spielberg talks about his fascination with the original Broadway cast recording growing up, about his hesitancy to make a musical until now, and the relevance of the movie’s themes in today’s world. Moreno talks about her Oscar-winning role as Anita in the 1961 version and her role in the new film written especially for her. Other interviews include: Chita Rivera, who first played the role of Anita on Broadway; Stephen Sondheim, legendary lyricist who wrote the lyrics for the original Broadway musical; Tony-award winning Tony Kushner, who wrote the screenplay; Cindy Tolan, the film’s casting director on selecting rising stars for the iconic roles; and Puerto Rican historians that consulted on the film.
Comments / 0