ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

SCENE - Philm Column: Movies to watch this holiday season

By PHILIP WEYHE editor@southernminnscene.com
southernminn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we think of the holidays, we often think of the food — the turkey on Thanksgiving and the ham or roast beef on Christmas; the latkes at Hanukkah; the shorba at Ramadan. But after stuffing our bellies, we need something to do. And for many households across the...

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

6 holiday movies starring Latinos to watch tonight

Thanksgiving is over which means Christmas is just around the corner for those who celebrate it. If you are still digesting yesterday’s meal and want to stay inside, watch movies, and support Latin talent, check out our list of 6 holiday films starring Latinos below.     Feliz NaviDAD...
MOVIES
stljewishlight.org

Jewish talent to watch this Holiday movie season

A film re-make of “West Side Story” opens on Dec. 10. The film was directed by STEVEN SPIELBERG, 74, and the screenplay was written by TONY KUSHNER, 65. They first worked together on Spielberg’s acclaimed film “Lincoln” (2012), which earned Kushner an Oscar-nominated for his “Lincoln” screenplay, and Spielberg a best director nomination. They also teamed-up for “The Fabelmans,” a semi-autobiographical film about Spielberg’s “coming-of-age” years that will open in 2022. Spielberg directed and co-wrote the original screenplay with Kushner.
MOVIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Spending a night in? Here are 31 holiday movies to watch this December

The red cups are out at Starbucks, which can only mean one thing — holiday season is here. With the temps dropping, now is a perfect time to grab your favorite blanket, snuggle in and watch a holiday movie. Whether you’re looking for nostalgic classics, new favorites, Hallmark Channel movies...
MOVIES
audacy.com

Company offering $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

This could be the best side hustle ever for the Christmas season. You could make $2,500, and all you have to do is binge through 25 holiday movies over 25 days. Reviews.org needs to find what it calls the "Chief Holiday Cheer-meister" in the hunt for the greatest holiday movie ever. You have to write your thoughts on each movie. Plus, you can pick whatever 25 films you want to watch. (Yes, you should pick Die Hard).
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: La Brea Season 1 Finale, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15

The week after Thanksgiving always feels a little fever dreamy – where am I? How did I get here? Is there any pie left? – and the only antidote for that weird, cloudy feeling is to watch TV. (Don't fact check that.) It's a little bit of a mixed bag, depending on your mood: La Brea ends its first season tonight, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia begins its 15th (!) on Wednesday, Money Heist wraps up entirely on Friday. And in the middle of all of it all, there's a Kenny G documentary! What a perfectly odd amalgamation of things for this perfectly odd stretch of days. Cheers.
TV & VIDEOS
substreammagazine.com

Most Famous Poker Scenes In Movies

Poker is one of the world’s most popular card games and continues to gain popularity (increasing by 43%) even through times like these. Many people enjoy playing poker because it can be played physically and remotely, making it a very accessible game. Poker also continues to be challenging because it takes a lot of skill to master all of the different cards involved in each hand. Poker has been dominating hearts and winning over the popularity of movie buffs all over the globe. Many movies have shown poker scenes that have inspired many to learn how to play it, being enthralled by both its difficulty and its fun. The most famous and exciting movie-inspired poker scenes are listed below:
GAMBLING
newsy.com

Hundreds Of Holiday Movies Hitting The Small Screen This Season

More than 200 original holiday movies are coming out this year and we all pretty much know how they go. A girl moves back to her hometown, a family tries to save their mom and pop shop, two people fall in love and everyone learns about the spirit of Christmas.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
HackerNoon

What are the Best Battle Scenes in Movies?

Hackernoon movie geeks discuss the best battle scenes in movies. Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Adrian Morales, Ellen Stevens, Daniel, Limarc Ambalina and Sara Pinto discuss their favourite fight scenes in films. In this Slogging thread, the movie geeks at Hackernoon discuss the best battle scenes in movies. We talk about...
MOVIES
Daily Targum

Season's streamings: These Christmas movies will brighten up your holiday

With finals season approaching, it can be easy to spend the holiday season stressed out and panicked. Students can get so bogged down by studying and work, that we forget to get into the Christmas spirit. This season, prevent the finals season slump by sneaking a few of these Christmas classics into your study breaks — or wait to share them with your family during winter break.
MOVIES
Beach Beacon

Column: I went to the movies!

Normally the fact that my wife and I went to see a movie would not merit a headline. But these are not ordinary times. We love going to movies, but because of the pandemic we hadn’t been in almost two years. The movie we chose as our “return-to-somewhat-normal” film was...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Missionaries#Scene Philm Column#Theater#House#Italian
kiss951.com

LIST: Top 10 Most Stressful Holiday Movies To Watch

Most holiday movies are warm, comforting, and relaxing to watch. They’re what you anticipate watching all year, because usually, you watch them with people you love. But some holiday movies are the complete opposite. What is the most stressful holiday movie you’ve seen?. I guess your answer depends on if...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 More Awesome Action Scenes in Movies

We’ve paid attention to a number of great action scenes over the past year or so and it was thought that bringing more to the attention of the readers would be a good idea since with the addition of new movies and the inclusion of other scenes that might not have been given enough attention the first time around it might be kind of interesting. Some of them aren’t as exciting as others but they’re all impressive in their own ways since they add a little or a lot of something to the movie. A good action scene is typically charged with a good amount of emotion that one can’t help but feel when watching it, and by the end, a person might want more or they might feel kind of worn out and need a break in the story before they’re ready t explore even more action sequences that might stimulate their senses in one way or another.
MOVIES
houstoniamag.com

21 Movies With Houston Connections to Watch this Holiday

Christmas movies are a meaningful part of the holiday tradition. One thing to consider if you’re looking for some holiday fare to stream during the next few weeks, is to focus on movies with Houston connections. That’s right, H-Town is connected to some of the best holiday movies in...
HOUSTON, TX
suindependent.com

5 Unconventional Christmas Movies to Enjoy at Home this Holiday Season!

‘Tis the season, folks. ‘Tis the season for Christmas classics! But rather than focussing on the likes “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “A Christmas Story,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Christmas Vacation,” and “Elf”–all films I love unconditionally– I thought I’d take a little time to focus on 5 unconventional Christmas treasures that are completely worthy of viewing during the most wonderful time of the year. It should also be noted that these titles are more of a deep-cut variety. Translation; While movies like “Die Hard,” “Gremlins,” “Black Christmas,” and “The Ref” certainly qualify, they tend to pop up on Christmas lists all the time so I’m leaving them off for that very reason. Therefore, if you’re in the mood for Christmas films that are a little more outside the box, check these out;
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Sunday: New Christmas movies, behind the scenes at ‘West Side Story’

Something’s Coming: West Side Story (7 p.m., ABC) - This special 20/20 goes behind the scenes of the new Steven Spielberg-directed “West Side Story” and includes interviews with cast and crew, past and present, including Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose, Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler. Spielberg talks about his fascination with the original Broadway cast recording growing up, about his hesitancy to make a musical until now, and the relevance of the movie’s themes in today’s world. Moreno talks about her Oscar-winning role as Anita in the 1961 version and her role in the new film written especially for her. Other interviews include: Chita Rivera, who first played the role of Anita on Broadway; Stephen Sondheim, legendary lyricist who wrote the lyrics for the original Broadway musical; Tony-award winning Tony Kushner, who wrote the screenplay; Cindy Tolan, the film’s casting director on selecting rising stars for the iconic roles; and Puerto Rican historians that consulted on the film.
MOVIES
Dearborn Press & Guide

Alternative Christmas movies (and shows) to watch this season

So it’s the holidays (holidaze?) yet again. That brings with it plenty of Christmas movies. Yes, there are such classics as 1946’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” (celebrating its 75th anniversary), 1947’s “The Bishop’s Wife,” 1947’s “Miracle on 34th Street,” 1954’s “White Christmas,” as well as contemporary favorites such as the “Home Alone,” “Bad Santa,” and “Santa Clause” franchises, 1988’s “Die Hard,” 1989’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” as well endless modernizations and spoofs of “A Christmas Carol” (most notably, 1988’s “Scrooged”).
MOVIES
Daily Illini

‘Tis the season for quirky plots: Hallmark holiday movies delight audiences

Because there are only a few weeks left in the semester before the start of break, it is the perfect time to get into the holiday mood by indulging in all things festive. The craze of finals may be dampening the spirits of students, but a great way to take a break from studying is to put on a classic Hallmark movie. They may be cheesy and repetitive, but a Hallmark Christmas movie definitely kicks off the holiday season.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy