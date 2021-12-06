ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Thanks To 4th Kicker, Washington Survives Raiders in Thriller

By Richie Whitt
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 4 days ago

Here we grow again.

In 2020, the Washington Football Team was floundering at 2-7 before reeling off four consecutive wins and eventually winning the NFC East.

In 2021, coach Ron Rivera's injury-decimated squad was again near last rites at 2-6. But after Sunday's gritty, dramatic 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, another late-season, four-game winning streak is a reality and another remarkable rally to the playoffs is suddenly realistic.

Down to its fourth kicker of the season - after Dustin Hopkins, Chris Blewitt and Joey Slye - Washington got a 48-yard field goal from rookie Brian Johnson with 41 seconds remaining to keep its hopes of a deju vu alive.

WFT got help on its final drive from a dropped interception by Las Vegas' Trevon Moehrig-Woodard that gave Johnson his chance, then survived two late, long passes by Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr. His Hail Mary attempt was deflected and fell incomplete near the goal line on the game's final play.

Nursing a two-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining, WFT appeared en route to orchestrating one of its trademark long drives to seal another victory. But where drives of 19 plays and 16 plays helped it beat the Buccaneers and Seahawks, this possession suddenly U-turned into disaster.

After eight plays had pushed the ball into Raiders' territory, star tight Logan Thomas left the game with what appeared to be a lower-leg injury. On the next snap - trying to convert a key 3rd-and-4, quarterback Taylor Heinicke's throwing arm was grazed by Las Vegas pass-rusher Maxx Crosby. The ball wobbled aimlessly and was intercepted by Las Vegas' Nate Hobbs.

From there, the Raiders drove 43 yards and took their first lead of the game - 15-14 - on Daniel Carlson's 37-yard field goal with 2:26 remaining.

Injury Update After Logan Thomas ‘Cheap Shot’

It's the tight end's first TD since returning from injury … and then it’s another injury.

26 minutes ago

Brian Johnson's game-winning field goal stretches WFT win streak to four

1 hour ago

Cowboys at Washington: Rivera Has Fan Request

The biggest WFT game of the year has the team right where it wants to be, now it just needs you to be there too

2 hours ago

Heinicke, however, drove Washington to the Raiders' 30 after a clever third-down hand-off to receiver Curtis Samuel. Johnson's kick sneaked inside the right upright to propel WFT to 6-6, clearly in the mix for an NFC Playoff berth and even a whiff of the NFC East with two games in the next three weeks against the division-leading Dallas Cowboys.

Despite a tumultuous season in which pre-season cornerstones Chase Young (1.5 sacks) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (six pass attempts) barely contributed, a 3-0 November and this December drama has Washington alive.

In this physical, old-school, pick-the-grass-out-of-your-helmet kind of game, Washington seemingly took control early in the fourth quarter. Aided by consecutive defensive penalties on the Raiders that provided 20 yards and two first downs, WFT took advantage with a 35-yard reception by Thomas and a key third-down sliding scramble by Heinicke. The quarterback pushed the lead to 14-6 with a side-arm sling to Antonio Gibson for a 4-yard touchdown.

The Raiders countered with their own 75-yard drive, climaxed by Josh Jacobs' 1-yard run to make it 14-12.

Washington led, 7-3, after a first half dominated by defense.

After struggling all year in the first quarter, Washington took the opening kickoff and crisply drove 75 yards for a 7-0 lead. Heinicke went 5 of 5, tossing a 7-yard touchdown that Thomas punctuated with a leaping, one-hand grab in the back of the end zone.

Though Thomas' return as a third-down target helped Washington, it struggled to move the ball consistently without pass-receiving running back J.D. McKissic and a fully healthy Samuel.

The Raiders' only sign of offense in the first two quarters came in their two-minute drill. Kick-started by two Carr scrambles, Las Vegas drove from its 20 to Washington's 34 before settling for a 52-yard field goal from Carlson.

Las Vegas entered the game leading the NFL in explosive plays of 25+ yards, but managed a long gain of only 18 in the first half. Washington's defense bottled up a Raiders' offense that on Thanksgiving erupted for 509 yards and 36 points in an upset of the Cowboys in Arlington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBjxj_0dEtFTUV00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Troy Aikman’s net worth in 2021

Troy Aikman is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 years. He is a three-time Super Bowl and is considered a Dallas Cowboy legend. For this article, we will take a look at Troy Aikman’s net worth in 2021. Troy Aikman’s Net Worth...
WEST COVINA, CA
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Taylor Heinicke
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
FanSided

3 Ezekiel Elliott trade destinations for Cowboys to free Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Devastating Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Seahawks#American Football#Thriller#The Las Vegas Raiders
ClutchPoints

Emmitt Smith’s net worth in 2021

Emmitt Smith is a three-time Super Bowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer. He is also a well-known real estate tycoon. In this article, we will take a look into Emmitt Smith’s net worth in 2021. Emmitt Smith’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $25 Million. According to Celebrity Net...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021

Warren Sapp was a former football player who played as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He played for 13 years and earned multiple accolades throughout his professional career. In this article, we will take a look at Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021. Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021...
APOPKA, FL
bardown.com

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson told coaches he'd wear an adult diaper to play Thanksgiving game

If there was a Thanksgiving day hero, then it definitely has to be none other than Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson. Truly, this guy is tough as nails. As the Raiders won in overtime against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving day, Carlson put on one of his best performances this season as he went 5-for-5 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign former Atlanta Falcons running back

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to stockpile talent with the most important part of the 2021 season ahead. On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced a new addition with strong connections to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. “Cowboys signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad, they announced,” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy