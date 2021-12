Earlier this year, after he lost a split decision in his boxing match against Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley was given a choice. He could get the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo he had agreed to in a pre-fight bet with Paul, and in so doing he could earn a rematch with Paul, or he could refuse and Paul would move on. Ultimately, “The Chosen One” got his ink only to have Paul opt for a fight with Tommy Fury instead while the MMA world lamented Woodley’s decision to cave to the YouTubers demands. Well, it appears that it’s Woodley who will be having the last laugh after all.

