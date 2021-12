Lewis Hamilton said he was left “confused” by Max Verstappen’s driving which led to the F1 title rivals colliding during a chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday. After Verstappen forced Hamilton off the track as the Mercedes driver attempted to make a pass earlier in the race, the Red Bull driver was told to give the place back. Verstappen slowed down during the straight but that appeared to catch Hamilton by surprise and he ran into the back of the Dutchman’s car. It triggered an explosion of emotions in the pits as tensions spilled over in an action-packed...

