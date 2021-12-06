ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Trailer for Doctor Who’s Timey-Wimey New Year’s Special

By Bethy Squires
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t love a time-loop story? It’s perhaps the most fun format for fiction. You get countless deaths and wacky subplots, and all of it comes stakes free since another...

Doctor Who - Eve Of The Daleks (New Year’s Day Special) - Promo

The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and friends will kick-start 2022 with an action-packed spectacular episode on New Year’s Day. The festive special will feature guest stars Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Living With Yourself, Quiz), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black, Enterprice) and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted, Shameless). Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned…
Doctor Who: Flux’s Unanswered Questions

Warning: contains spoilers for Doctor Who: Flux Episode 6 ‘The Vanquishers’. The Doctor Who: Flux finale came and went with the chaotic clanking of a milk float taking a corner too fast. It had a billion plot threads, a dozen villains, twice as many companions, and four Doctors, one of whom didn’t count because she was really Time. If you’re in need of a more thorough explanation than that, we can offer this.
Are Doctor Who's Yaz and the Doctor queer and in love?

Doctor Who: Flux episode 6 spoilers follow. Whether it made you cry tears of joy or frustration, one thing we can all agree on is that Doctor Who has made a huge impact with Flux, one that will be felt long after season thirteen is but a distant memory. Part...
Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks trailer released by the BBC

Coinciding with the conclusion of Doctor Who: Flux, the BBC has released a trailer for its Doctor Who New Year’s Special Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks; check it out here…. Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned…
