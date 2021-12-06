Watch the Trailer for Doctor Who’s Timey-Wimey New Year’s Special

This definitely won’t be your typical superhero cartoon. While fans patiently await a third season of The Boys, Amazon Prime Video has announced that its bloody breakout series is getting a spinoff … and it’s animated! The eight-episode series, called Diabolical, is set in The Boys universe, and it looks like it will be just as irreverent and explosive. Executive producer Eric Kripke said in a statement that Diabolical will feature “eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think ‘The Boys’ is nuts? Wait till you see this.” It’s an anthology series, and the episodes are written by a who’s-who of raunchy humor: Awkwafina, Ilana Glazer, Justin Roiland, Andy Samberg, and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg all contributed episodes.
