The Golden State Warriors could be trying to pair Stephen Curry with a notable fellow member of the 2009 draft class. Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reported this week that the Warriors were “keenly interested” in partnering Curry with Ricky Rubio if Rubio wanted a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers. For now however, Rubio is all-in on the Cavs, who are a surprising 13-11 on the year.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO