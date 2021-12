Throughout its six seasons as one of the best sci-fi TV shows in recent memory, “The Expanse” has always seemed to thrive in certain extremes. From its basic cable origins to its three-year Prime Video run, the show has been at its best when it’s either at rest or its characters are in utter turmoil. From a pure logistical standpoint, no other series has as full a sense of its world’s mechanics quite like “The Expanse.” Much of that comes from its source material, the books written by James S.A. Corey, the pseudonym of writing team Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck...

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO