The Packers’ offense did not have the hottest of starts against Minnesota. Before their final drive of the first half, they had 24 rushing yards on 7 attempts, they had missed Marquez Valdes-Scantling three separate times on deep shots and Aaron Rodgers was out of rhythm. While they did adjust in the second half, Green Bay also made a couple of adjustments on that final drive to make it a 10-16 game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO