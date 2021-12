Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Is the show about to go off the air for a little while? Within this piece, we have a LOT to get into. So where do we kick things off here? We suppose it’s by getting the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but we know that there’s new episode the following week, either. The show is currently stuck in a lengthy hiatus, and it’s one that will conclude on Sunday, December 19. This is a time when the cast majority of other shows are off the air and yet, the animated staple is going to be giving it a go. It’ll still get ratings, mostly because of the fact that it’s airing after NFL football and that’s one of the best lead-ins possible. Also, The Simpsons is timeless! It’s one of those shows that people will gather around to watch at every possible opportunity.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO