Adrian Peterson was waived by the Tennessee Titans last week, and it appears he has a new NFL home. The Seattle Seahawks are signing Peterson to their practice squad, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The news comes just shortly after it was reported Peterson was on a visit, according to a report Wednesday by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. In three games after signing with the Titans earlier in November, he had 27 carries for 82 yards (3.0 average) and one touchdown. Seattle recently put running back Chris Carson on injured reserve with a season-ending injury.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO