Video Games

ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest kicks off this week

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA whopping 35 new titles will be available as part of the ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest later this week, Microsoft has declared. The event, coinciding with The Game Awards 2021, will run from 8-22 December here in Australia and will offer up titles on Xbox One, Xbox Series...



TV SERIES

