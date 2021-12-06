ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

15 deals on wines subscriptions and packages perfect for gifting and holiday dinners

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002OIa_0dEtBA6m00

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It can be tough to shop for wines perfect for your string of holiday dinners. After all, each person has a different preference with regards to their vino, so you can't exactly pick a single bottle and expect everyone to like it. But with how pricey some blends could be, purchasing different bottles can burn a hole in your pocket.

Fortunately, not all quality vino are expensive. Here are 15 options that you and your guests will love, and the best part is they're all on sale for an extra 20% off with the code CMSAVE20.

Expand your wine palate with this deal that delivers 18 different premium international wines straight to your doorstep. You'll get to enjoy wine from countries like Spain, Italy, Chile, Argentina, and France.

Get 50% Off World Wine Tour Collection: 18 Bottles of Wine + Free Shipping for $129.60 (Reg. $324) with code CMSAVE20.

Winc is a company whose primary purpose is to provide you with bottles you'll truly enjoy. After answering a short survey, you'll be served 12 wines suited to your taste.

Get Winc Wine Delivery: $155 of Credit for 12 Bottles for $75.19 (Reg. $155) with code CMSAVE20.

Perfect for red wine lovers, this deal nets you 15 different bottles of cabernet sauvignon, all of which hail from the world's top wineries.

Get Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon for Only $89 for $71.20 (Reg. $282) with code CMSAVE20.

If white wines are more up your alley, enjoy 12 bottles of white vino from around the world. Explore various blends packed with tart fruit and herbaceous overtones.

Get Wine Insiders: 12 Bottles of White Wine for Only $79 for $63.20 (Reg. $220) with code CMSAVE20.

This wine package contains 15 bottles selected from religions known for producing bold reds. These wines pair well with red meat, making them ideal for every vino lover.

Get Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Red Blend Wine for Only $85 for $68 (Reg. $289) with code CMSAVE20.

You won't get tired of the same blends with this wine collection composed of 15 bottles sourced from all over the globe, ranging from easy-drinking reds to radiant whites.

Get Wine Insiders: 15 Bottles of Red Blend Wine for Only $85 for $68 (Reg. $300) with code CMSAVE20.

If you want to curate your own wine bundle, this deal lets you mix and match 4 bottles of white wine on the Winc website.

Get the Build Your Own Box of White Wines for $29.95 for $23.96 (Reg. $55) with code CMSAVE20.

Whether you want zinfandel, pinotage, or the classic cabernet sauvignon, this deal allows you to build your own box of red blends.

Get the Build Your Own Box of Red Wines for $29.95 for $23.96 (Reg. $55) with code CMSAVE20.

Summer Favorites: 15 Bottles of Wine for 70% OFF!

Summer may be months away, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the summer favorites this season. With this deal, you'll receive a package of 15 bottles of wines typically enjoyed during hotter months.

Get the Summer Favorites: 15 Bottles of Wine for 70% OFF! for $51.96 (Reg. $262) with code CMSAVE20.

Customer Favorites: 12 Bottles of Wine for 70% OFF!

If you're curious to find out which blends fellow wine lovers are into, this bundle brings you 12 best-sellers that include oaky chardonnay, pinot grigio, malbec, and more.

Get the Customer Favorites: 12 Bottles of Wine for 70% OFF! for $23.96 (Reg. $210) with code CMSAVE20.

This exclusive offer grants you 15 bottles of blends that customers usually enjoy in the summer. These wines typically retail for $20, but you'll get them at a fraction of the cost.

Get the Splash Wines Best Selling Summer Bundle: 15 Bottles of Wine for Only $65 for $52 (Reg. $99) with code CMSAVE20.

You're all set for tailgating season with this collection of drinks that includes 12 bottles of wine and three ready-to-drink agave-based margaritas.

Get the Splash Wines Tailgating Bundle: 12 Bottles of Wine & 3 Bottles of Margaritas for Only $69 for $55.20 (Reg. $275) with code CMSAVE20.

Get your hands on a carefully-curated selection of reds, whites, and even bubbly wines with this deal.

Get the Top 18 Wines for Fall 2021 by Splash Wines for $55.20 (Reg. $350) with code CMSAVE20.

Get Your First 6 Bottles of Wine from Firstleaf for Only $29.95 Shipped!

The only wine club that tailors its wine choices to your preferences, Firstleaf will deliver 6 unique wines to your doorstep thanks to this deal. Just answer a quick survey and you'll receive an introductory set of wines that fit your flavor profile.

Get Your First 6 Bottles of Wine from Firstleaf for Only $29.95 Shipped! for $23.96 (Reg. $89) with code CMSAVE20.

With this wine collection, you'll get to enjoy bottles that are concocted using minimal-intervention winemaking methods and sustainable farming techniques. Of course, all 4 bottles are wines specifically chosen to accommodate your palate.

Get The Fall BYO Pack: Build Your Own Box of 4 Wines for $29.95 for $23.99 (Reg. $55) with code CMSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Burger King Bringing Back Beloved Menu Item After Seven Years

One of the most popular items in Burger King history is finally returning to the menu after seven long years away. The Original Chicken Sandwich hasn't gone anywhere, and Burger King recently entered the fried chicken sandwich race with the Ch'King. But now the best chicken sandwich in the fast food restaurant's arsenal is back in the lineup. This past week, Burger King reintroduced the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
614now.com

New restaurant offering “soul food made with love” now open

It only takes a quick drive past new Whitehall eatery Str8 Out the Kitchen to see just how popular the new eatery has been. They opened just last week, on Nov. 9, and already there are regularly lines of customers extending around the building into the street. According to owner...
WHITEHALL, OH
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Club#White Wine#Wine Shop#Wine Bottles#Food Drink#Beverages#Winc
103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
WYTV.com

Ingredients in Eggnog

(WYTV)- What’s in that eggnog you’re drinking?. According to tradition, some raw egg but some countries such as the United States restrict the use of raw egg in many products for health reasons. Purists, though will usually demand some raw egg. The typical ingredients are: milk, cream, sugar, some kind...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Where to Find Fantastic French Onion Soup in Portland

When Portland weather turns predictably damp and gray, fortifying stews and soups can be just the thing to make the cooler months feel cozy. And classic French onion soup, with its slow-simmered beef stock, umami-rich caramelized onions, and warm blanket of toasty cheese is like a comforting meal in a bowl.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

7 best meat alternatives to Christmas turkey, from roast beef to pheasant wellington

A turkey is typically the bird of choice for Christmas feasts. But, over the past couple of years, norms have been questioned like never before. Which is just as well, considering the warnings that the UK could face a turkey shortage this year.So, we asked some of the UK’s top independent retailers, which deliver food straight from the farm to your door, for their suggestions of the best turkey alternatives for the festive period.How we testedWe looked for a real variation, from Christmas Eve suppers to full on feasts for Christmas Day, with the potential for lots of leftovers. We’ve...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

We Tasted 9 Store-Bought Eggnogs & This Is the Best

Eggnog is synonymous with holiday celebrations but it is a polarizing beverage, i.e. you either love it or you hate it. A traditional recipe for eggnog can be terrifying from a food safety and health perspective, requiring a half dozen raw eggs and lots of cream and sugar. But for those that love it, a cold December evening just isn't the same without a cup of creamy eggnog, spiked or not.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Miami New Times

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink Reopens After Summer-Long Refresh

Michael Schwartz announced in May that he would close his eponymous restaurant for a refresh after 14 years serving patrons in the Design District. Four months later, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink is back with a new look and a kitchen that's twice its original size. Guests will now enter...
MIAMI, FL
24/7 Wall St.

20 Festive Christmas Dinner Ideas

Every year when Christmastime rolls around, there’s always one question on our minds: What’s for dinner? Whether you eat it on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, whether it’s dinner for two or a big gathering of loved ones, Christmas dinner is (almost) as important as Christmas morning — and we’ve got lots of ideas of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Christmas Ornaments In 2021

Christmas ornaments have always felt like the most memorable part of the holiday season. Whether fun and silly or nostalgic and personal, Christmas ornaments are used year after year. In a way, they feel like tiny time capsules that tell the history of a family and their holiday traditions. Ornaments can come in many shapes, materials, colors, and moods, and the best part of decorating a Christmas tree is the lack of uniformity between everyone’s ornaments. Let everyone choose the look and feel that fits their personality, and much like the tree itself, it’ll tell the story of the family and...
SHOPPING
The Hill

The Hill

407K+
Followers
49K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy