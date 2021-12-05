ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder ready to turn the page after mulling over historic loss

By Clemente Almanza
 4 days ago
Three days after their historic 73-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the loss still stings for the Oklahoma City Thunder. But players and coach agree that it is time to move on and get ready to play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Dec.6.

Thunder rookie forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl mentioned during today’s post-practice media availability that the team wants to prove to themselves tomorrow is that they can compete for a full 48 minutes.

The rookie also brought up how, while it is important to not forget about the 73-point drumming, it is also equally important to move on from it and focus on the next game.

“I feel like every day is a new experience for us,” Robinson-Earl said today. “Just taking it one day at a time.”

The Thunder will have a chance to prove that when they play the 4-18 tomorrow night as reinforcements are on their way in the forms of Josh Giddey, Kenrich Williams and Derrick Favors as all three were not listed in the latest NBA Injury Report for tomorrow’s contest.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (concussion protocol) is listed as out in the latest NBA Injury Report, but that is subject to change before tomorrow’s tip. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault mentioned today that Gilgeous-Alexander took part of non-contact portions of practice.

