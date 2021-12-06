ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday evening weather forecast from News4

WSMV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere storms are expected overnight. Storms will...

www.wsmv.com

Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Cloudy with highs in the 40s. Quiet weather closes out the workweek across the Boston region before some very warm temperatures arrive. Friday will be a cloudy day with light winds and highs in the 40s, according to forecasters. Showers are possible late Friday night into Saturday, which will see...
BOSTON, MA
fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

Don't put any clothes away just yet, but make sure you have everything you need for just about any weather outcome. There's cold, but some serious warmth headed our way too. FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has your weather forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says more clouds will return and temperatures will be above normal. Today's high is 49 degrees. Showers and storms are possible Saturday with a record high of 64.
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

A local arborist is transforming trees. A food forest is helping those in need. Porch pirates are on the rise. Florida has a big budget planned.
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Thursday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Lena Maria Arango

Our steamy weather continues Friday before the cold front brings a temporary cool down to southeast Texas. Showers and isolated storms will occur overnight Friday into early morning Saturday. The seasonable weather is short-lived. Onshore flow returns quickly next week, and along with it -- more gulf warmth and moisture.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5atlanta.com

Thursday Evening Weather Update

Temps holding steady overnight with clouds and a few showers by morning. Friday will be cloudy and milder with scattered showers. Expecting t-storms on Saturday afternoon. Here is the latest on our active weather pattern.
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

4WARN Weather Alert: Severe weather outbreak expected overnight

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for late tonight into early Saturday morning due to strong-to-severe thunderstorms in Middle Tennessee. Mostly cloudy and noticeably warmer today with off and on showers during the day. Highs will reach the low 70s this afternoon and stay there throughout the night. After...
ENVIRONMENT
WSMV

As severe weather approaches, be prepared to take action

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As severe weather inches closer to parts of Middle Tennessee, News4 is working for you to make sure you are prepared and have what you need to be alert. “It’s a night event so it’s crucial you have a way to wake up when these tornadoes come,” 4WARN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer said.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record Warmth & Whipping Winds On Tap For Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Purple Friday is looking more gray than anything else. Despite an abundance of clouds, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s, topping out about 10-12° warmer than Thursday. We stay dry for the majority of the day, with chances for showers increasing Friday evening and later on. While any showers we get late Friday will be plain rain, severe weather is possible on Saturday. In fact, the first half of our weekend is shaping up to be very warm and windy before becoming very stormy in the evening. Most of Maryland is under a Wind Advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increased Risk For Severe Conditions Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon and conditions could be severe. Areas south of the city are at the greatest risk for damaging winds and brief isolated tornados. REALTIME WEATHER ALERTThe severe weather threat has INCREASED across #Chicago. Greatest risk area appears south of the city for damaging wind and brief isolated tornado. Timing: 8pm-2am Stay weather aware. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/K8LiBbikGm — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee. Dense Fog ADVISORY posted until noon. Visibility reduce to one quarter mile or less in fog. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GJEjmmDAqv — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect. Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
PITTSBURGH, PA

