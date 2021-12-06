ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals' momentum screeches to halt in messy Chargers loss

By MARK SCHMETZER - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon's first fumble in a long time was a costly one...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

4 teams that have emerged as Super Bowl favorites after Week 12

After a ton of dominant performances were put on display in Week 12, there seems to be a new wave of Super Bowl contenders that have emerged. Now that we’ve reached the home stretch of the 2021-22 NFL season, these last six weeks will determine playoff seeding and decide which teams are forreal and which ones are all hype.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Chargers
Cincy Jungle

Bengals injury roundup following deflating loss to Chargers

We’re three months into the season and the injury bug is finally hitting the Cincinnati Bengals were it hurts. In their fifth loss of the year, the Bengals suffered numerous injuries with varying levels of severity. Here’s what we know about the players who went down during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers collapse in blowout loss to Bengals

This was the most important game of the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and easily the team’s worst performance of the season. Pittsburgh went to Cincinnati this week and quickly showed just how overmatched they were against the Bengals. The Steelers fall to 5-5-1 after being blown out 41-10. It...
NFL
wtae.com

Steelers suffer big loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns, Joe Burrow scrambled ran for a score and passed for another one and the Cincinnati Bengals crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-10, sweeping the season series for the first time since 2009. Mixon, coming off a rugged...
NFL
steelers.com

Labriola on the loss to the Bengals

A couple of weeks ago, Coach Mike Tomlin said that he often speaks to the team through the media, especially those sessions that happen after a game or during his weekly in-season news conferences on Tuesdays at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "My Tuesday press conference gives them a snapshot...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals open as slight favorite over Chargers

The Cincinnati Bengals are 7-4 following their 41-10 thrashing of divisional opponent Pittsburgh, and while they’re No. 2 in the AFC North, they should be set for a Wild Card berth if they can keep up their high level of play. They’ll be tested in Week 13 though as Cincinnati...
NFL
Frankfort Times

Bengals start critical December stretch against Chargers

CINCINNATI (AP) — For the first time in years, the Cincinnati Bengals are positioned to make some noise in December. The Bengals (7-4), with offensive playmakers and a defense that coalesced in back-to-back blowout wins, find themselves in the thick of a wide-open AFC playoff race.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Bengals Week 13: By The Numbers

This Sunday, the Chargers might be taking the field against their toughest opponent yet in the Bengals. With a high-flying offense and a scrappy, energetic defense, this could be another drumming waiting to happen. At 7-4, the Bengals have plenty of young and promising talents on either side of the...
NFL
The Associated Press

Soaring Bengals host Chargers with both vying for playoffs

LA CHARGERS (6-5) at CINCINNATI (7-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Bengals by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 5-6; Bengals 6-5. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 22-15. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat Bengals 16-13 on Sept, 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost to Broncos...
NFL
sanantoniopost.com

Justin Herbert guides Chargers to win over Bengals

Justin Herbert threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half and the visiting Los Angeles Chargers survived a late scare to earn a 41-22 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals. Keenan Allen caught two TD passes from Herbert in the first quarter alone as the Chargers (7-5)...
NFL
chargers

What Are the Cincinnati Bengals Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, quarterback Joe Burrow and more in the lead up to the Week 13 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. "I think he does a lot of things really well. Certainly, it was easy to see why he was going to be a high pick and in the conversation for the number one pick [in the 2020 NFL Draft.] What I saw from him was that he was a big guy who's a tremendous athlete for his size. Really strong arm, could make all of the throws effortlessly. Was really smart [in college], he mastered all of the things Oregon wanted him to do."
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Final Score: Chargers 41, Bengals 22

The Chargers came out of the gates with what may have been their most dominant quarter of the season. The defense was able to force 2 turnovers and keep the Cincinnati Bengals from scoring any points. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert had 2 touchdown passes, caught a 2 pt conversion, and Dustin Hopkins added a field goal to give the Chargers a 16-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy