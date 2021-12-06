Washington rallies for 4th straight win, 17-15 over Raiders

Former Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith plans to open his own restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022. The 30,000-square-foot Emmitt’s Las Vegas takes over space at the front of Fashion Show mall, filling the former Sugar Factory American Brasserie space. The...
Deion Sanders being involved in the college football world is a game-changer. We got another glimpse of that on Thursday. Sanders did something highly unconventional and invited a notorious figure to speak to his Jackson State football program. The first-year head coach had social media star Brittany Renner speak to his players.
It's the 12th Sunday of the 2021 NFL season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 12 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.
With the stakes already higher than most years, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy throws another log on the fire for the upcoming rivalry game, guaranteeing a Cowboys victory over the Football Team ahead of Sunday’s matchup.
ROCKLIN, Calif. – Southern Oregon got 54 points from its bench and rolled to a fourth consecutive victory, 77-36 over Pacific Union (Calif.) on Friday afternoon at the William Jessup Thanksgiving Classic. No Raider scored more than nine points in the balanced performance, which yielded a season-best clip of 46...
The Dolphins took another step to becoming the team many envisioned they could be at the start of the 2021 season. Led by a defense that limited the Carolina Panthers ….
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera was left adrift without a kicker and felt like he had to go for it in every situation. The final roll of the dice by “Riverboat Ron” on fourth and goal opened the door for some heroics by Russell Wilson, but Kendall Fuller's interception on Seattle's 2-point conversion attempt allowed Washington to hold on and beat the Seahawks 17-15 Monday night for the team's third consecutive victory.
The Raiders saluted NASCAR legend Richard Petty, sung Happy Birthday to two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jim Plunkett and played the “Rays-derrrrrrz” chant throughout the game. But in the end, the Raiders showed why they’re an average team, winning as many games as it loses. After the Raiders took their only...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State University Moorhead men’s basketball team ran its winning streak to four with a 76-67 nonconference win over Winona State Friday night at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM is now 6-3 overall while Winona State fell to 3-2. Three Dragons scored...
This one is going to sting. After a resurgence against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, the Las Vegas Raiders fell at home once again in a loss to the Washington Football team on Sunday afternoon. Let’s take a quick look at the ugly details:. Record: The Raiders are 6-6....
WALTHAM, Mass. – Graduate guard Jordan Mello-Klein (Sharon, Mass./Thayer Academy) had eight points, three rebounds and two assists during a game-ending 18-8 run as Bentley University came from behind to defeat Southern New Hampshire University, 75-68, in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball Tuesday night at the Stan Spirou Field House.
The Washington Football Team notched a huge win on Sunday to stay alive in the NFC East race, beating the Raiders in Las Vegas. Washington, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, defeated Las Vegas, 17-15, on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, Ron Rivera’s team reportedly suffered a pretty big loss in the process....
Washington kicker Brian Johnson newly signed this week, nailed his 48-yard field goal attempt with 37 seconds remaining, boosting the Washington Football Team to its 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Washington (6-6) had led the entire game, only to see Raiders QB...
The Las Vegas Raiders scored 9 fourth-quarter points to take a 15-14 lead with just 2:26 left to play in the game, but Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Football Team drove down the field on the ensuing drive to kick a game-winning 48-yard field goal by Brian Johnson. Raiders rookie...
Coming off an exhilarating victory on Thanksgiving Day over the Dallas Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders looked to keep their win streak alive by hosting another NFC East opponent in the Washington Football Team. Hoping to keep pace with the other AFC West teams for the division lead and stay in contention for a wild card spot at the very least, this Week 13 clash was an important game to say the least.
Despite the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders had more rest than the Washington Football Team heading into Sunday, you couldn't tell by the way the Raiders were playing out of the gate. Washington would score on its first drive on a touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas. Running...
