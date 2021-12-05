ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Kadin Bailey 'Loved Everything About' Syracuse Official Visit

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aygft_0dEt9uEN00

Syracuse hosted class of 2022 linebacker Kadin Bailey out of Jefferson High in Georgia. Bailey is the son of former Georgia All-American linebacker Boss Bailey and the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey. He enjoyed his time on campus. Subscribe for full article

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Syracuse Football Recruiting Weekend Preview: December 10-12

After hosting four players last weekend, Syracuse football will have more official visits on campus this weekend. Here is a look at the players the Orange expects to visit. School: Skyridge High (Utah) Commitment Status: Uncommitted. Other Notable Offers: BYU, Hawaii, Liberty, Miami, Virginia. Player: Avery Powell. Position: Cornerback. Height/Weight:...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Tucker Named Walter Camp All-American

Sean Tucker was named a Second Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. The Walter Camp All-America Team is college football's oldest such team, and Tucker becomes the first running back at Syracuse to earn All-American honors since 1966 (Floyd Little). Tucker shared second team honors with Missouri's Tyler Badie. First team running backs included Michigan State's Kenneth Walker and Iowa State's Breece Hall.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Sharod Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse wide receiver Sharod Johnson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Johnson will be a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. The 5-11 receiver finishes his Orange career with 25 catches for 305 yards and zero touchdowns over four seasons. His most productive season was this past year when he totaled 13 catches for 167 yards. For a full list of Syracuse players who have entered the transfer portal, CLICK HERE.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse at Georgetown

Matchup: Syracuse (5-4) vs Georgetown (4-4) Location: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 11th. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 61.71% chance to win. Series History: Syracuse and Georgetown will meet for the 97th time in one of the biggest rivalries in college basketball...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Georgia State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Named FWAA First Team All-American

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker made yet another All-American team on Friday. He was named to the Football Writers Association of America All American First Team. Tucked was joined by Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker on the first team. Tucker was named to the Walter Camp All American Second Team on Thursday.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Benny Williams on Future With Syracuse: 'I Will Be Here'

Syracuse freshman forward Benny Williams is silencing any rumors, discussions or contemplations about him potentially transferring out of the program. Williams appeared on the Exit 31 radio show on ESPN Radio Syracuse and Utica-Rome on Wednesday. He was asked to consider his original reason for committing to the Orange and if he'd like to revise that answer. While explaining that nothing has changed from his original reasons for signing with Syracuse, he also stated he is not going anywhere.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Named to ESPN’s All-America Team

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named to ESPN’s All-America Team on Wednesday. He was one of two running backs to make the team, joining Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker. Tucker was also one of four ACC players on the team, along with Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison, Boston College guard Zion Johnson and Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Terrence Samuel Leaving Syracuse Football Staff

Terrence Samuel is leaving his post as wide receivers coach at Syracuse to take “an offensive staff position” at Kansas according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Samuel was hired during the last offseason to take over coaching wide receivers after Justin Lustig departed for Vanderbilt. Samuel was the receivers...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champ Bailey#Nfl Hall Of Famer#The Nephew#American Football#Jefferson High#All American#Nfl Hall
AllSyracue

Syracuse to Host Notre Dame in 2022

Syracuse will host Notre Dame on October 29, 2022, the school announced on Tuesday. It will be the first time since 2003 that the Irish will play in the Dome. The two last met during the 2020 season, with Notre Dame winning 45-21. Syracuse ran for 229 yards in that game despite the loss, a season high for the Irish which boasted one of the nation’s best run defenses. The Orange was led by Sean Tucker’s 113 yard performance, the first player to eclipse 100 rushing yards against Notre Dame all season.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Villanova 67 Syracuse 53

Syracuse fell to #6 Villanova 67-53 in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night in a game that was closer than the final score indicated. Here are my five takeaways from the game. 1. Rebounding. The biggest issue for Syracuse throughout the game was not defending Villanova's...
NBA
AllSyracue

Cole Swider Set to Face Former Team

Former Big East foes clash in New York City this Wednesday night as the Syracuse Orange take on the No. 6 Villanova WIldcats in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden. These storied programs have met 72 times, and the Orange hold a 39-33 advantage in the series. Their last meeting was in 2014, where Syracuse lost in overtime. Despite that loss, the Orange have won five of the last eight meetings.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Expected to Hire Bob Ligashesky as Special Teams Coordinator

Syracuse football has its Special Teams Coordinator, multiple sources confirmed to All Syracuse (the news was first reported by Pete Thamel). The Orange will hire Bob Ligashesky, 59, who was at Bowling Green in the same position this past season. Ligashesky has extensive special teams coaching experience at the collegiate and NFL levels. He even was a Super Bowl Champion on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ staff in 2009. Here is a look at his resume:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSyracue

Highlights & Recap: Villanova 67 Syracuse 53

Big East foes clashed in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, and the No. 6 Villanova Wildcats pulled away in a strong second-half effort to beat the Syracuse Orange 67-53 in the Jimmy V Classic. The key to the game were the rebounds and second-half scoring, as the Wildcats shot...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

LeQuint Allen Named New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year

Syracuse running back commit LeQuint Allen was named New Jersey’s Gatorade Player of the Year. He is the first in Millville High School history to receive the award. The Gatorade Player of the year is said to recognize, “not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.” Allen has had a tremendous senior season, rushing for 1,658 yards on 189 carries (8.8 average) with 22 touchdowns. He has added 13 catches for 204 yards and three more scores as a receiver.
MILLVILLE, NJ
AllSyracue

Cooper Lutz Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse running back and special teams captain Cooper Lutz has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. In addition to being a strong special teams contributor, Lutz spent part of the 2021 season as the primary backup to star running back Sean Tucker. However, Lutz also dropped to third on the depth chart at times and only received 17 carries this season. The prospects of receiving more carries next season with Tucker still on the roster was not strong. This is yet another sign of the likely return of Tucker to the Orange in 2022, though he has not made an official announcement.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

UNLV OL Commit Noah McKinney on Syracuse Official: 'This Trip Has Made a Big Impact For Me'

Syracuse hosted UNLV offensive line commit Noah McKinney for an official visit over the weekend. McKinney stars for Coronado High in Nevada. "We did a lot," McKinney said. "The first day I got there, it was on a Thursday, so I just went to sleep that night. The next day, we went out and did the little photo shoot that we do. Went to Texas De Brazil, a really good steakhouse. Loved that part. Went to an arcade afterwards and then I just hung out with the players at night." Subscribe for full article.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Jim Boeheim Discusses Win Over Florida State

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim met with the media following the Orange's 63-60 win at Florida State. "They're pressure defense is so good. I'm happy that we didn't turn it over more than 13 (times). Our defense really won the game for us. It has not been good, but our defense kept getting stops when we had to have them. When they put their shooters in, we tried to drive that guy. We tried to take advantage of their shooter on the offensive end. Jimmy did a real good job of that a couple times. I thought our defense was the difference. You're down eight on the road and you come back and take a lead like that, that's hard to do. They are in your face the whole game. They're a tremendous defensive team, especially in here. They're a tremendous defensive team. I thought even though they missed shots from the three, we were there. We were getting them a little off balance from the three. Teams are taking 30-plus threes every game we play. Some time it's going to come along where a team doesn't make 15 of them or something.
FLORIDA STATE
AllSyracue

UNLV Commit Noah McKinney Officially Visiting Syracuse

Syracuse football is hosting UNLV offensive line commit Noah McKinney is taking an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of December 3rd, he told All Syracuse. McKinney stars for Coronado High School in Nevada and is listed at 6-5, 290 pounds. McKinney is the fourth official visitor this weekend, joining linebacker Garrison Madden, linebacker Kaden Bailey and transfer defensive end Jared Verse. Here is a full list of the visitors.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
631
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy