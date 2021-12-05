Kadin Bailey 'Loved Everything About' Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim met with the media following the Orange's 63-60 win at Florida State. "They're pressure defense is so good. I'm happy that we didn't turn it over more than 13 (times). Our defense really won the game for us. It has not been good, but our defense kept getting stops when we had to have them. When they put their shooters in, we tried to drive that guy. We tried to take advantage of their shooter on the offensive end. Jimmy did a real good job of that a couple times. I thought our defense was the difference. You're down eight on the road and you come back and take a lead like that, that's hard to do. They are in your face the whole game. They're a tremendous defensive team, especially in here. They're a tremendous defensive team. I thought even though they missed shots from the three, we were there. We were getting them a little off balance from the three. Teams are taking 30-plus threes every game we play. Some time it's going to come along where a team doesn't make 15 of them or something.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO