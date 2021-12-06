Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story Is Being Praised For Having Spanish Dialogue Without Subtitles

Needless to say, this article is going to explore the ending of Sir Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, so do not go any further if you haven’t seen it, and still plan to. The ending of House of Gucci plays at the beginning of the film as well, bookending Ridley Scott’s soap opera about the legendary fashion family. This might be because anyone who read up on the story knows the ending: Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), heading into his office, is shot dead by assassins hired by his ex-wife, Patrizia (Lady Gaga). The crime occurred on March 27, 1995, and Scott’s House of Gucci does its best to explain how all of the players got to that stage.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO