ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story Is Being Praised For Having Spanish Dialogue Without Subtitles

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinema Blend
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Side Story is back on the big screen, this time under the eye of Steven Spielberg for today’s generation. The movie faithfully retells the story of the Broadway musical, along with including some modern updates, one of which being a noticeable creative choice. When the Puerto-Rican portion of the cast...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘West Side Story’ Review: Steven Spielberg Celebrates and Updates an American Classic

Director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner neither demolish nor copy the classic 1961 musical “West Side Story”: They give the venerable property a new paint job, secure a few walls, move a few windows and ultimately build their own edifice from the legendary Broadway musical, one that will likely satisfy the original’s admirers and detractors alike while also welcoming newcomers to the material.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Wicked Movie Is Seeking Real Wheelchair Users For A Key Role

Development for the Wicked movie is well underway after years of delays now that In The Heights’ Jon M. Chu is working on it. The movie musical will see Ariana Grande take on Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the Wizard of Oz origin story that has become a Broadway mainstay over the years. Ahead of production beginning in 2022, more casting is taking place, with one key role creating a mass search for a talented wheelchair user.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Cloverfield Cast: What The Actors From The Found Footage Horror Movie Are Doing Now

There are more iconic, influential, and, perhaps, even more beloved found footage thrillers (namely The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity). However, as far as I am concerned, it was the mysterious monster movie Cloverfield that really jump-started the subgenre back into the mainstream. Released in January 2008 - following...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Steven Spielberg
Cinema Blend

Encanto’s Stars Reveal What It Was Like Performing Songs By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Few creatives have made as meteoric a rise as Lin-Manuel Miranda has since the start of the 21st century. After breaking out with his Broadway hit In The Heights in 2007, he became a one-man phenomenon thanks to the spectacular success of Hamilton, and since then his career has made incredible strides as he’s proven to be a true renascence entertainer. This past month, for example, has been massive for him, as he has not only released his directorial debut, Tick, Tick…Boom!, on Netflix, but he also had a key role in the creation of Encanto, the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Following West Side Story, 6 Classic Movie Musicals That Deserve A Remake

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is almost here, and by all reports, the movie is fantastic. The buzz surrounding it even before the film was released was quite high, considering it was a remake of one of the most beloved and successful movie musicals of all time, and many critics are of the opinion that the new version absolutely lives up to all the hype. It’s a great movie, and we can be sure that come awards season, this new West Side Story will be recognized perhaps just as much as the original one was.
MOVIES
ABC News

'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler talks friendship with Steven Spielberg

The new "West Side Story" doesn't just give us an updated version of a beloved classic, it introduces us to one of Hollywood's most talked-about newcomers: Rachel Zegler. Zegler plays leading lady Maria in director Steven Spielberg modern take on the musical. This role was originally brought to life on the big screen by the late Natalie Wood in the 1961 movie version and by Carol Lawrence in the 1957 original Broadway run.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

How West Side Story’s Cast Feels About Stephen Sondheim’s Death And Legacy

Movie musicals have been consistently releasing throughout 2021, but there’s one more arriving in theaters before the New Year: Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story. This new adaptation features the beloved songs we know and love, with lyrics written by the late, great Stephen Sondheim. And the cast of West Side revealed how they feel about the musical theater icon’s recent death, and ongoing legacy.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Language#West Side Story#Subtitles#Non Spanish#English#The Latinx Community
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is a delight, even with its cringe story

EJ Moreno offers up his take on Spielberg’s West Side Story…. This holiday season, West Side Story is back in cinemas, and legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is tackling the iconic musical. Can his stellar direction overcome the film’s profoundly flawed story? Spielberg sure tries to razzle-dazzle you enough to forget the horrid love story at the center of the piece.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: SXSW Sets Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s A24 Pic As Opening Night Film

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the upcoming sci-fi adventure pic from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—who are collectively known as Daniels—will open the 29th SXSW Film Festival on March 11, South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today. The film making its world premiere in Austin centers on an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes, also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Lee Curtis. Kwan and Scheinert produced with The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and A24, with Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick exec producing. “We are...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

'Dune,' 'CODA,' 'West Side Story' make AFI's 2021 top 10

The American Film Institute lined up behind many of the end-of-year Oscar contenders, naming Steven Spielberg s “West Side Story,” Jane Campion s “The Power of the Dog” and Adam McKay s “Don't Look Up” among the year's 10 best films. The annual AFI list, compiled through a jury process, can give a rough approximation of Academy Awards favorites and provide a boost to newly released or upcoming movies. Also making the AFI top 10 were: Sian Heder's “CODA,” Denis Villeneuve's “Dune,” Reinaldo Marcus Greene’s “King Richard,” Paul Thomas Anderson's “Licorice Pizza,” Guillermo del Toro's “Nightmare Alley,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's “tick, tick... BOOM!” and Joel Coen's “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” AFI will also give special awards to Questlove's music documentary “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical family drama “Belfast” and the Netflix series sensation “Squid Game.” The honorees will be celebrated in a Jan. 7 gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Thor: Love And Thunder Is Adding Some Awesome Spider-Man And Doctor Strange Talent Behind The Scenes

For all the Marvel content that has hit the big screen and Disney+ in this year alone, it’s been some time since we caught up with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Last we saw the God of Thunder, he was boarding the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship following the insane events of Avengers: Endgame. But fear not! When fans yell “Another!” in the MCU it often arrives and soon enough, many of us will be seeing Thor: Love and Thunder… and hearing it too.
MOVIES
Variety

Musicals Haven’t Been Popular at the Box Office. Will ‘West Side Story’ Change That?

In 1961, “West Side Story”  dominated the box office and swept the Oscars. Now, six decades later, Steven Spielberg’s long-delayed remake of the beloved musical, in theaters on Friday, looks to also find itself in the awards race after receiving rapturous reviews. But the film’s commercial prospects may be less certain. On paper, the latest take on the oft-adapted Shakespearean love story is primed to be a smash because it’s based on one of the most cherished musicals in theater history and emanates from Hollywood’s most successful filmmaker in Spielberg. But “West Side Story” is returning to cinemas at a time when...
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Steven Spielberg Loves a John Wayne Classic, But Could It Be His Next Remake?

Steven Spielberg is as legendary as it gets when it comes to directing. Spielberg has hit almost every genre imaginable and killed it every time. However, there is one genre missing from Spielberg’s catalog– a western. With Spielberg’s most recent remake of West Side Story under his belt, many fans are left wondering if a western is next on the horizon for the director. Spielberg expresses his love for the John Wayne film ‘The Searchers’ without shame.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Adam Driver Shares His Thoughts On The House Of Gucci Ending And Maurizio’s Final Scenes

Needless to say, this article is going to explore the ending of Sir Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, so do not go any further if you haven’t seen it, and still plan to. The ending of House of Gucci plays at the beginning of the film as well, bookending Ridley Scott’s soap opera about the legendary fashion family. This might be because anyone who read up on the story knows the ending: Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), heading into his office, is shot dead by assassins hired by his ex-wife, Patrizia (Lady Gaga). The crime occurred on March 27, 1995, and Scott’s House of Gucci does its best to explain how all of the players got to that stage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘West Side Story’ Hopes to Defy Box Office Odds

Musicals have been singing decidedly off-key at the box office, but Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story hopes to reverse that curse. Disney and 20th Century open the big-budget revival in theaters Dec. 10 — 60 years after the first movie adaptation of the Broadway sensation became a box office hit, then scored 10 Oscars, including one for best picture. Disney has thrown its full marketing might behind selling Spielberg’s West Side Story, but despite an iconic property, an A-list helmer and early rave reviews, there are major challenges. In response, the overall campaign has positioned the film as an event pic...
MOVIES
Variety

From ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Snow White,’ Rachel Zegler Is Living Her Own Hollywood Fairytale

One tweet is all it took. “Thank me when you’re famous,” wrote Rachel Zegler’s friend Makena Reynolds, who sent the then-highschooler a tweet in 2019 announcing an open casting call for “West Side Story.” One “I-don’t-know-how-I-booked-it” self-tape and several months of callbacks later, Zegler got the part. She was going to be Maria in Steven Spielberg’s newest musical adaptation. “It’s kind of crazy to look back on that girl who was singing show tunes in her bathroom, and I wonder what she would think of me now,” the 20-year-old tells Variety. The young actress says hers was the second self-tape Spielberg saw during casting...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy