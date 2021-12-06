ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan No. 2 in final College Football Playoff rankings, will play Georgia in Orange Bowl

By MICHAEL COHEN Detroit Free Press (TNS)
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rewards from a fairytale season are oh, so sweet, for coach Jim Harbaugh...

www.grandhaventribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Has 2-Word Message For Cincinnati

Before every episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the latest news and results in college football. Herbstreit then shares a video of their interaction on Twitter. This Saturday morning, Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati’s recent win over East Carolina. It’s fair to say Corso isn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Former Michigan RB absolutely destroys Jim Harbaugh on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’

“There was nothing that ever was swept under the rug or ignored. He addressed everything in a timely fashion.”. That was the comment made by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in regards to the allegations of Bo Schembechler not doing the right thing when he discovered late UM doctor Robert Anderson was sexually assaulting athletes while giving them an exam.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Orange Bowl#American Football#Wolverines#Hawkeyes#Espn
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DE Marvin Jones Jr. releases top five schools

Marvin Jones Jr. released his top five schools Sunday via Twitter and included Alabama football. The Crimson Tide were joined by Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in Jones’ top five. The American Heritage product is rated as a four-star recruit and is one of the top edge rushers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban updates status of Alabama receiver John Metchie

Alabama’s offense was rolling on Saturday in the SEC Championship, but unfortunately the Crimson Tide lost wide receiver John Metchie to a knee injury. Early indications point to a torn ACL for Alabama’s second-leading receiver. After Alabama was officially ranked as the No. 1 team in College Football Playoff rankings,...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh was robbed of Big Ten Coach of the Year

If you’re a Michigan football fan right now, you have to be on cloud-nine with everything that has happened lately with the football team. The football team thoroughly dominated and broke the will of Ohio State. Michigan ran for almost 300 yards on OSU and also threw for over 200 total yards. They won 42-27 (in a game that wasn’t even that close to be honest).
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy