Ohio State

Quinn Ewers has spoken to Texas' Steve Sarkisian, per report

By Austin Nivison
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday, and he has already begun the process of finding his next destination. He has spoken to a pair of Texas schools, and he will visit with another on Tuesday, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Ewers...

247sports.com

