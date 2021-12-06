Quinn Ewers has spoken to Texas' Steve Sarkisian, per report

Steve Sarkisian has a lot to reflect on after his first season at Texas, including more losses than he would like. Texas found itself ending the season with fewer than six wins, going 5-7 for the first time since 2016, Charlie Strong’s last year at the helm. Moreover, the Longhorns are not eligible for a bowl game for the first time since then. However, Texas was able to make amends — at least somewhat — in Friday’s 22-17 win over Kansas State. Sarkisian’s team battled back from a deficit, trailing 17-16 at halftime, by scoring two second-half field goals and holding Kansas State scoreless. In the process, the Longhorns broke a tumultuous six-game losing streak, during which Texas lost its AP Top 25 distinction.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO