ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

SUNDAY UPDATES: New COVID-19 cases are up by 64% over the past seven days

By Chanel Porter
newspressnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state now has a seven day positivity rate of 13% on Sunday. An additional 1,516 new COVID-19 cases were added bringing the total of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 751,678. There have also been 170,811 probable...

www.newspressnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
KTAR News

Arizona reports 2,274 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on Sunday

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 2,274 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths. The latest documented totals are 1,264,848 infections and 22,229 fatalities, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard. The number of confirmed of suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals on Saturday was...
ARIZONA STATE
juneau.org

State reports seven new COVID-19 cases for Juneau

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) reports seven new residents in the Juneau community identified with COVID-19 for November 30. According to Juneau Public Health, there are about 64 active cases. Of those, most are individuals in their 20s, 30s, and 40s and there are quite a few cases in children under age 3. There are several family groupings, mostly related to travel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dhss#Icu
Livingston Parish News

Louisiana COVID-19: LDH confirms 520 new cases, seven deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 520 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths in its Wednesday report. Officials also reported 423 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths. COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one to 209 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators remained at 30.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 75 More Deaths Logged As State Careens Toward 10K Overall Death Toll

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The state’s health department reports that there have been 3,140 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 75 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is once again rising at a brisk pace, currently sitting at 11.7%. That’s above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%, and the highest it’s been in a year. There are also a reported 70.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Morning Sun

Michigan: 16,590 new COVID-19 cases, 127 more virus deaths over past three days

Michigan public health officials reported Monday 16,590 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday-Monday and 127 additional virus deaths. That case total brought the state’s total confirmed number of cases to 1,353,156 and deaths to 24,494 since the onset of the pandemic. Of the 127 deaths announced Monday, 47 were identified during a vital records review.
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 58 More Deaths Reported, Along With 4,554 More Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Minnesota Department of Health reports that there have been 4,554 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 58 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark. Seven of the deaths in Friday’s count happened in November. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 11.9%, well above the line considered “high risk,” and appearing to be on an upward trend. There are also a reported 83.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is all the way down at 10 per 100,000)...
MINNESOTA STATE
WGN News

Illinois reports 42,559 new cases of COVID-19, 182 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 42,559 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 182 additional deaths since last Friday. Currently, IDPH reports a total of 1,835,076 cases, including 26,535 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Since last Friday, laboratories have reported 902,840 specimens for a total of […]
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy