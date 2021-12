Wendy Williams' hiatus from her daytime FOX talk show has been extended again amid the media maven's leave of absence to focus on her health. Page Six reports that Williams won't be returning until at least February 2022. Sources tell the media outlet the new return date is not necessarily set in stone, leading to more speculation whether or not she'll return to her beloved purple chair to discuss hot topics at all. The show will continue to have notable guest hosts in lieu of Williams, who has been out of commission since the current season premiere. Rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma will return for the first week of January, followed by comedian Michael Rappaport. Kym Whitley and Finesse Williams will join in the third week of January as guest hosts. Sherri Shepherd, who has brought in the highest ratings as a guest host, will return for the last week of January.

