ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Lapland confusion for teenagers facing quarantine

By Simon Neville
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xktiM_0dEt4Hmf00

Package holiday giant TUI is contacting customers heading on family trips to Lapland this year after confusion reigned over Covid-19 testing rules that could have seen some families miss out on a visit to the region’s most famous face.

Current guidance states that children under 16 do not need to go into quarantine on arrival in Father Christmas’s Nordic bolthole, but anyone aged 16 and over must be double-jabbed or face self-isolation for up to five days.

This means 16 and 17-year-olds, who have typically only received one jab in the UK as part of the Government’s vaccine rollout, would have risked needing to stay behind at their hotel under quarantine measures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjZWv_0dEt4Hmf00

UK Government guidance states that those 16 and over who have not been double-jabbed must self-isolate and take a PCR test between day three and five of their trip before being allowed out.

Finnish authorities say the same, although they do not mention the need to self-isolate.

But the PA news agency understands TUI has sought clarification from authorities, who now say 16 and 17-year-olds no longer need to take a PCR test and face self-isolation, considering few would have received two jabs.

The change means those families with teenagers will still be able to visit Father Christmas following months of confusion when customers were initially told they would miss out.

Last month, TUI wrote to customers who had booked the once-in-a-lifetime trips to warn them: “Unvaccinated adults and young people aged 16 and over are unable to travel to Lapland due to the requirement to quarantine and take additional tests on arrival.”

The company also offered refunds to anyone effected.

But following inquiries by the PA news agency, the travel firm said teenagers will no longer miss out.

A spokeswoman said: “As the Finnish authorities have confirmed to us that there is no requirement for travellers to take a PCR test or self-isolate in Lapland on trips that are less than five days, we’re contacting all customers with 16 and 17 year-olds travelling to provide this reassurance.”

She added they had “provided all customers with the most up-to-date information in the run-up to their Lapland holiday.

“All customers were offered the opportunity to amend or cancel their holiday with a full refund due to the uncertainty.”

Families that do make the trip will face a series of restrictions when visiting Father Christmas.

According to TUI: “Your Santa meeting will still take place inside.

“To protect both your party and Santa, children won’t be allowed close contact, but we don’t expect Santa to be wearing a mask or to sit behind a screen.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Austrian brothel offers free sessions to customers getting Covid jab

A brothel in Austria is offering free vouchers to adults who get their Covid-19 vaccine at the building. Fun Palast, located in the capital city of Vienna, is hoping to boost vaccination rates, as well as client numbers that have dropped during the pandemic. Visitors will be entitled to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lapland#Uk#Tui#Nordic#Government#Finnish
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
NME

Germany bans unvaccinated people from live events and closes nightclubs as cases surge

Germany has banned unvaccinated people from much of public life including attending gigs. The move, made in an effort to curb a fourth wave of COVID in the country, means that only those who are fully vaccinated against the disease or have recovered from the virus in the last six months will be able allowed in cultural venues, restaurants, cinemas, leisure facilities and many shops.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Travel Weekly

Hotelplan moves to cover Lapland customers’ test costs

“Thousands” of travellers in Lapland have had their pre-departure testing costs covered by Hotelplan UK after the government threw a “curveball” at the travel industry. The government announced on Saturday afternoon that the requirement of a pre-departure test would come back in at 4am on Tuesday, December 7. Staff at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How far will UK adults travel this Christmas?

Nine in 10 British adults look set to travel more than 300 miles to celebrate Christmas, according to a poll. In total, 339 miles are typically travelled during the month of December alone, as people make the most of their freedom and go to parties, pantos and plays. This equates...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Austria to end lockdown on Sunday but not for unvaccinated

Austria s fourth national lockdown of the pandemic will end on Sunday but lockdown restrictions will remain for unvaccinated people, the country's new chancellor said Wednesday. Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the end of the lockdown will be a “opening with a seatbelt,” meaning some measures — such as an obligation to wear masks on public transportation and inside stores and public spaces — will stay in place also for people who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. There will also be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and limits on the number of people attending cultural events. Stricter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Taoiseach ‘concerned but hopeful’ about Covid-19 situation

The Taoiseach has said he is “concerned but hopeful” about Ireland’s Covid-19 situation, as he received a booster jab in Cork.Micheal Martin said on Friday that he hoped the HSE could deliver 1.5 million booster jabs before the end of the year.Mr Martin, speaking at Cork City Hall where he paid tribute to HSE staff, re-iterated that the uncertainty of the pandemic meant nothing could be ruled out.“We have a series of restrictions in place now to the 9th of January. That was agreed by Government following advice from Nphet [the National Public Health Emergency Team].“One can never rule out...
WORLD
The Independent

Reunite families at Christmas by relaxing hotel quarantine rules – Heathrow boss

Travellers returning to the UK from red list countries should be allowed to self-isolate at home over Christmas rather than be forced to stay in a quarantine hotel, according to the boss of Heathrow Airport.Chief executive John Holland-Kaye called for the rules to be relaxed to enable more people to spend the festive period with friends and family.He also urged the Government to reverse tighter testing requirements as soon as it is safe to do so.Passenger numbers at #Heathrow are still down by 60% compared to 2019, despite the recent reopening of the US.Ministers must work to reunite friends and...
LIFESTYLE
International Business Times

4-Year-Old With COVID Symptoms Develops Hypothermia After School Isolates Him In Cold 'Outdoor Shed'

A 4-year-old boy in the U.K. allegedly developed hypothermia after his school isolated him in a cold "outdoor shed" because he had COVID-19 symptoms. The boy’s mother, Chloé Wilby, said her son, Mason, had developed a mild cold and had a little cough after visiting a holiday park in Wigton. When he went to his school the following day, the boy was isolated due to their COVID protocol, The Times reported. The exact date of the incident was not known.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Public urged to get jab as Omicron variant ‘will spread quickly’

The chief medical officer for Ireland has urged the public to get the booster jab as the Omicron variant “will spread more quickly” than Delta Dr Tony Holohan also urged people to stay particularly safe ahead of the Christmas period.He said he expected the Omicron variant of Covid-19 to become the dominant one, but said it was too early to provide data on when it would happen.He said that countries across the world were beginning to report widespread community transmission of the variant.“All of the evidence seems to be that the Omicron will spread more quickly than we’ve seen with...
WORLD
The Independent

Friendly and helpful neighbours make a good community, poll reveals

Independent shops, children’s play parks and a good school are what Britons consider to be some of the most important attributes of a community. A poll of 2,000 UK adults found a friendly postman and passers-by who say ‘good morning’ or ‘hello’ are also key to creating a wholesome environment to live in.
U.K.
IFLScience

Two Mothers May Have Died After Catching Herpes From Same Surgeon, Suggests Investigation

Two mothers from the UK who died of herpes shortly after giving birth may have been infected with the virus by the same surgeon, a new investigation has suggested. Kimberley Sampson, 29, and Samantha Mulcahy, 32, both died from the infection shortly after the same doctor performed Caesarean sections in 2018, according to an in-depth report by the BBC. The families of the women were initially told there was no connection between the deaths, but the new revelations suggest there may be a connection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

The Independent

372K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy