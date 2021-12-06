ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Stop saying ‘junkie’: Adverts aim to end stigma over alcohol and drug problems

By Laura Paterson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Yoil_0dEt4F1D00

A national campaign calling for drug and alcohol problems to be treated as a health condition and urging people to stop using words such as “alcoholic” and “junkie” launches on Monday.

The Scottish Government campaign aims to highlight the damage caused by the stigma of problem drug and alcohol use and how this can stop those affected from being able to get help.

The campaign comes as Scotland struggles with a drugs death crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABStS_0dEt4F1D00

Last year, 1,339 people died in Scotland because of drug use, up 5% on the previous year, and the highest on record.

Deaths related to alcohol rose 17% to 1,190 in 2020, according to figures published in August, the highest since 2008.

There were 14,310 drug-related hospital stays in Scotland in 2020/21.

The campaign involves posters and TV adverts one picturing a tearful woman, saying: “No, I’m not well. I have an alcohol problem.”

Another poster shows a man with a similar message on drugs.

The adverts state: “A drug or alcohol problem is a health condition. People should receive help and support, not judgment. Let’s end the stigma of addiction.”

The adverts link to an information page on NHS Inform urging a “kinder” approach to those affected, adding: “People struggling with an alcohol or drug problem should get the same support and treatment as those with any other health condition.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icN6n_0dEt4F1D00

It continues: “Substance use has been seen as a lifestyle choice or the result of poor decisions. It’s also been described or viewed as a mistake or the result of moral weakness.

“This is stigmatising and unhelpful. It shows a connection between drug or alcohol use and personal failings. This allows substance use to be linked to character or morals. Viewing this as just a personal issue adds to stigma.”

It calls on people to help challenge stigma by speaking out when they hear “negative or wrong comments about people with a drug or alcohol problem”.

It advises that terms such as a “addict, alcoholic and junkie” should not be used but replaced with “person with problematic substance use, person with harmful alcohol use, and person with problematic drug use”.

We must remember that people with a substance use problem are family members, neighbours, friends and colleagues

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance said: “This is a hard-hitting national campaign which encourages people to see the personal story behind the stereotype.

“Stigma is damaging not only to the individual in terms of their mental health and sense of self-worth but it also discourages them from coming forward to get the help they need. It also impacts on friends and family members.

“We must remember that people with a substance use problem are family members, neighbours, friends and colleagues.

“By addressing stigma, and the silence and alienation it causes, we make it easier for people to seek help and that is to the benefit of each and every one of us.”

Comments / 2

esther evans
4d ago

It doesn't change the reality by changing the name. People make choices that take them down the dark road that leads to death and they worry about what it's called.

Reply
6
Related
Telegraph

Methadone to be replaced by ‘abstinence-based’ rehab to treat drug-addicted prisoners

Methadone is set to be replaced by “abstinence” drug rehab programmes in prisons under plans by Dominic Raab to tackle addiction among convicts. The Justice Secretary is to put an abstinence-based approach at the heart of his plans to rehabilitate addicts amid concerns that traditional methadone or other opiate treatments are leaving offenders “indefinitely” reliant on drugs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Deterrenece in opioid addiction works

The question central to the analysis of any set of policies is “compared with what?” In his Nov. 28 Book World review, “Narcotics are stronger, tales sadder, solutions more evasive,” David Herzberg criticized Sam Quinones’s endorsement in his book “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth” of punitive policy responses to addiction but failed to offer a compelling alternative. Treatment and punishment are not mutually exclusive. Addiction is a disorder that affects the choices sufferers make. Deterrence achieved through punishment is justified insofar as the harm done by the punishment is less than the harm done by the choice to continue drug use. Mr. Herzberg implied that this is never the case. To the contrary, punitive responses to compel abstinence from drugs often work.
HEALTH
BBC

Drugs plan aims to help 300,000 problem drug users

The government says it is to provide rehabilitation for 300,000 drug users who carry out half of all shop thefts, robberies and burglaries. Ministers have announced that a 10-year drugs strategy will allocate £780m in funding for the drug treatment system in England. It also includes £300m for combating more...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Constance
IFLScience

Two Mothers May Have Died After Catching Herpes From Same Surgeon, Suggests Investigation

Two mothers from the UK who died of herpes shortly after giving birth may have been infected with the virus by the same surgeon, a new investigation has suggested. Kimberley Sampson, 29, and Samantha Mulcahy, 32, both died from the infection shortly after the same doctor performed Caesarean sections in 2018, according to an in-depth report by the BBC. The families of the women were initially told there was no connection between the deaths, but the new revelations suggest there may be a connection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
butlerradio.com

State Secretary Of Drugs And Alcohol Talking To Students About Addiction

The state’s secretary of drug and alcohol programs is taking time to talk to students about substance abuse prevention. Jennifer Smith says early intervention is one of the more important ways to help prevent addiction to drugs and alcohol. “The majority of adults that meet the criteria for having a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic#Adverts#Mental Health#Uk#Scottish#Nhs
BBC

Mum died 'in agony' after medical procedure

A woman died "in agony" after a medical procedure which involved passing a tube down her throat and into her digestive system, an inquest has heard. In a statement, Carol Cole's husband described seeing his wife crying with pain as she waited almost five hours for an ambulance. The inquest...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Middlesbrough heroin addiction clinic extension a 'no brainer'

Extending a scheme which allows addicts to self-administer drugs and has been shown to reduce crime is a "no brainer", a councillor has said. Middlesbrough's Heroin Assisted Treatment (HAT) grants participants supervised diamorphine injections. By reducing reliance on street heroin, the programme aims to break the cycle of addiction and...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Strategies for Solving Drug Therapy Related Problems in HIV Prevention Drugs

In this video, Dr. Sherman recommends strategies for solving drug therapy related problems common to long-acting antiretroviral agents, such as missed doses, adverse drug reactions and drug–drug interactions. Pharmacy Times spoke with Dr. Elizabeth Sherman, PharmD, about her session at the ASHP Midyear 2021 conference, titled "Long Acting Antiretroviral...
SCIENCE
UPI News

Many psychiatric patients getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses -- and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Telegraph

End of ‘slaps on the wrist’ for middle-class drug users

A crackdown on middle-class drug users will be announced on Monday, meaning they face being forced to go to rehab or losing their passports and driving licences. Boris Johnson wants thousands more "lifestyle" drug-takers to face "tougher real-life consequences" for use of substances such as cannabis, cocaine and ketamine. Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Surgeon is hailed 'genius' after performing 'mesmerising' high-risk operation to remove lung tumour from woman, 30, who was misdiagnosed with Covid after breathing problems

A surgeon has been praised for performing a 'mesmerising' high-risk operation to remove a lung tumour from a 30-year-old woman who was misdiagnosed with Covid. Appearing on BBC2 documentary series Surgeons: At the Edge of Life last night, Dannee, 30, from Cambridge explained that she began struggling to breathe and developed a persistent cough last year.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
The Independent

83% of people with cancer face financial hit, charity says

More than four in five (83%) people with cancer in the UK face a “price tag” made up of additional living costs or a loss of income, according to a charity.For those affected financially by cancer, this cost amounts to an average of £891 a month on top of their usual spending, Macmillan Cancer Support said.More than one in three (39%) are severely financially affected by their diagnosis – among this group, the average financial impact reaches more than £1,000 a month (£1,038).The financial hit can come from an array of extra and often unexpected needs, as well as a...
CANCER
TheConversationAU

Can Prozac treat COVID? Perhaps, but a related drug may be better

The rise of Omicron, the latest SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern, reminds us how quickly things can change during the pandemic. Only a few weeks ago, we were hearing about a range of potential new COVID-19 antiviral drugs and antibody treatments. Now researchers are asking if such drugs will still work to treat Omicron, with its multiple new mutations. We’ll be hearing more about this in coming weeks. However, another approach to treating COVID is to “treat the host”. Rather than target the virus itself, this involves treating the body’s overwhelming response to the virus. This approach is less susceptible to new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

Stapleford woman finds out mum lied about illnesses for 30 years

A woman whose mother lied about being ill for 30 years has been reliving what it was like growing up with her. Helen Naylor, 38, of Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, said her mum claimed she had Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) throughout her childhood. When Elinor Page was diagnosed with Parkinson's years later, and...
The Independent

The Independent

372K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy