ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Halfords boss ‘very concerned’ over shortage of mechanics for shift to electric

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2bU4_0dEt4E8U00

The boss of Halfords has called on the Government to address a shortage of specialist mechanics able to cope with its agenda to rapidly grow the number of electric cars on Britain’s roads.

Graham Stapleton, chief executive of the retailer and motoring services business, said he is “very concerned” that sufficient steps are not being taken to address the “skills gap”.

The Government said earlier this year that it will ban the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.

It said there are about 500,000 zero and low emission cars on UK roads, but this is projected to rise to up to 11 million vehicles by 2030.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vx3xH_0dEt4E8U00

Mr Stapleton said there is expected to be a shortfall of about 35,000 technicians across the UK able to deal with these vehicles, and called for state support to rapidly grow this workforce.

“There are simply not enough and we will have to keep training thousands every year if we want to be anywhere near the levels needed,” he told the PA news agency.

“I’ve been talking to the Government because I am very concerned that we need to be training more people, or at least setting out how this process will take place.

“The plans they have laid out to grow the electric car space is obviously really interesting, but there need to be skills in that space to cope with this.”

It comes amid widespread labour shortages across UK industry, with skilled sectors such as engineering witnessing rising vacancy rates.

Halfords said it has accelerated its hiring over the past year and grown its number of apprenticeships focusing on the electric vehicle market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5TrT_0dEt4E8U00

The retailer said it will also take on hundreds of extra staff after agreeing a £62 million deal to buy Axle Group, owner of the National tyre servicing brand.

The deal will help Halfords expand its operations to 1,400 locations and will boost the rapid growth of its services business.

Mr Stapleton said the business has been pleased with efforts to grow consumer recognition of motor services operation.

“There has been an advertising push specifically focused on motoring services for the first time,” he said.

“We have been incredibly happy with the performance of that part of the business but are still keen to get out there a bit more, and make sure more people see that as a major part of Halfords.”

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Volkswagen increases spending on EVs to $100 billion

(CNN) — More than half the money Volkswagen Group spends in the next five years will go towards electric vehicles and other high-technology efforts, the German automaker announced Thursday. By the end of 2026, VW expects that 25% of the vehicles it sells globally will be electric. Currently, electric...
BUSINESS
BBC

Nissan boss warns no end in sight to global chip shortage

The Omicron variant could add pressure to a chronic shortage of microchips used in car manufacturing, the boss of car giant Nissan has warned. Makoto Uchida said it was too early to say when normal deliveries, and therefore finished cars, would resume. "I can't give you a date. This new...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Iceland Refuses to Power New Bitcoin Farms Amid Electricity Shortages

Cryptocurrency mining is among several energy-intensive industries hurt by a power deficit in Iceland. The country’s main utility is now rejecting requests to connect new coin minting facilities to the grid, after cutting supply to aluminum smelters and fish factories. Iceland Turns Away New Crypto Miners to Deal With...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halfords#Electric Cars#Mechanics#Axle Group#National
The Independent

Ireland to raise concerns with UK over border demands for non-Irish citizens

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he will raise concerns with the UK government over proposed post-Brexit arrangements to cross the Irish border.Under the Nationality and Borders Bill any non-Irish or non-UK citizens would need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK, including Northern Ireland The bill is currently going through the House of Commons.The British government's intention to introduce a requirement for travel clearance for EU citizens, who are not Irish citizens, to cross the border in Ireland is disgraceful and shameful and undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area – @PearseDoherty...
IMMIGRATION
Interesting Engineering

General Motors Will Soon Source Rare Metals for EVs in North America

The automotive pivot away from fossil fuels is gaining speed. General Motors has signed a deal to extract rare metals for the motors of electric vehicles in North America, according to a Thursday press release from the automaker. Linking up with the Las Vegas-based MP Materials, the automaker will receive "U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors" ideal for GM's forthcoming lineup of all-electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Toyota Halts More Production in Japan as Parts Run Out

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Co on Friday expanded production stoppages at some factories in Japan because of a shortage of components shipped from parts plants in Southeast Asia. The latest halts will cut car output by 9,000 vehicles when added to curbs announced on Thursday, affecting production of Lexus models...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Ford Calls For Workers To Join The Automaker And Help Build Its Best-Selling Trucks, Even If They Have No Prior Experience In The Industry

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is inviting workers even if they do not have a prior automotive or manufacturing experience to join the legacy automaker. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is inviting workers to show up at the career fair at the Kentucky Truck Plant, home to its best-selling F series truck, this Saturday.
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Developer pauses work on Cambo oilfield

Work on the controversial Cambo oilfield is being paused, the company behind the project has said.It follows a decision last week by Shell to pull out of the proposed development off Shetland.Siccar Point Energy’s chief executive Jonathan Roger said his company will now “evaluate next steps”.He said: “Following Shell’s announcement last week, we are in a position where the Cambo project cannot progress on the originally planned timescale.“We are pausing the development while we evaluate next steps.“We continue to believe Cambo is a robust project that can play an important part of the UK’s energy security, providing homegrown energy supply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Taoiseach ‘concerned but hopeful’ about Covid-19 situation

The Taoiseach has said he is “concerned but hopeful” about Ireland’s Covid-19 situation, as he received a booster jab in Cork.Micheal Martin said on Friday that he hoped the HSE could deliver 1.5 million booster jabs before the end of the year.Mr Martin, speaking at Cork City Hall where he paid tribute to HSE staff, re-iterated that the uncertainty of the pandemic meant nothing could be ruled out.“We have a series of restrictions in place now to the 9th of January. That was agreed by Government following advice from Nphet [the National Public Health Emergency Team].“One can never rule out...
WORLD
BBC

Fuel: Call for clarity on power stations' red diesel stocks

There has been a call to clarify what will happen to stocks of red diesel held by some of NI's power stations when rules on the fuel change in 2022. The economy minister has suggested that thousands of tonnes of the fuel will need to be burnt off before 1 April.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

McColl’s cautions over ongoing supply chain hit despite signs of a recovery

Convenience store chain McColl’s has said it is seeing signs of a recovery from supply chain disruption, but warned over an ongoing hit to sales.The McColl’s and Morrisons Daily operator, which alerted over profits last month due to supply woes, said product shortages remain a “major constraint” on trading.It is tackling this by working with wholesale partner Morrisons to improve stock in shops, including plugging gaps on shelves with alternatives, though it said sales are still coming under pressure.McColl s revenues for the year to November 28" data-source="">The group, which has 1,165 stores nationwide, said: “Working with our wholesale partner...
RETAIL
PC Gamer

US government wants to know why the hell Tesla owners can play videogames while driving now

We said in January that we were impressed by the gaming PC built into the 2021 Tesla Model S, which company chief Elon Musk said is powerful enough to play Cyberpunk 2077. It's accessible from any seat in the car via a wireless controller, and it seems like a nice way to spend time while your car's charging. We assumed, though, that it wouldn't be playable from the driver's seat while the car was moving.
POLITICS
The Independent

How far will UK adults travel this Christmas?

Nine in 10 British adults look set to travel more than 300 miles to celebrate Christmas, according to a poll. In total, 339 miles are typically travelled during the month of December alone, as people make the most of their freedom and go to parties, pantos and plays. This equates...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Public urged to get jab as Omicron variant ‘will spread quickly’

The chief medical officer for Ireland has urged the public to get the booster jab as the Omicron variant “will spread more quickly” than Delta Dr Tony Holohan also urged people to stay particularly safe ahead of the Christmas period.He said he expected the Omicron variant of Covid-19 to become the dominant one, but said it was too early to provide data on when it would happen.He said that countries across the world were beginning to report widespread community transmission of the variant.“All of the evidence seems to be that the Omicron will spread more quickly than we’ve seen with...
WORLD
The Independent

Government website wrongly tells people to wait six months for Covid booster jab

The government website is incorrectly informing over-40s that they need to wait at least six months after their second Covid vaccine dose to receive a booster jab.This is despite a change in guidance from the UK’s vaccination watchdog, announced at the end of last month, that said booster doses should be offered at a minimum of three months after completion of the primary course.Originally, people were told to wait six months before getting a third dose, but the arrival of the omicron variant pushed the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to shorten the waiting period.The error is located...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel restrictions could end ‘very soon’ as omicron spreads, says health secretary

All international travel restrictions could end “very soon”, the health secretary has said.In a little-noticed response to a question from a Midlands opposition MP, Sajid Javid made clear it was likely, as omicron becomes dominant, restrictions such as testing and self-isolation would no longer be needed. Over the past two weeks the UK has revived the “red list” and hotel quarantine for arrivals from 11 African countries, introduced mandatory self-isolation for all incoming travellers until they get a negative PCR test result and brought back pre-departure tests.Tahir Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green for Labour, asked Sajid Javid...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Am I eligible for a Covid booster jab? Everything you need to know

The new omicron Covid variant is spreading across the UK fast – and it has prompted Boris Johnson to bring in “plan B” restrictions to curb the spread. It means members of the public are being urged to get their third vaccine jab to boost immunity as soon as they can.While it was hoped that the booster alone would be enough to fend off the virus this winter, the emergence of the new variant, thought to be more transmissible than the delta variant, has forced the government’s hand in rolling out new restrictions.Face masks are once again mandatory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

372K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy