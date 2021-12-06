ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Grieving grandfather says couple must never leave prison

By Ted Hennessey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8Zd8_0dEt4DFl00

The grandfather of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has said the couple behind his murder “must never see the light of day again”.

Stepmother Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for life at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, with a minimum term of 29 years, after being found guilty of the six-year-old’s murder, while his father, Thomas Hughes, 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.

Peter Halcrow, 61, the maternal grandfather of Arthur, from Dunkeld, Perthshire has reportedly called for the pair to never leave prison, after the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) confirmed their sentences are to be reviewed.

His comments come as Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi is due to make a Commons statement on the case on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWPGo_0dEt4DFl00

Mr Halcrow told the Sun: “They must never see the light of day again. No punishment could ever be enough for this pair.

“I have never favoured the death penalty because I know mistakes can be made by courts, but in my view they have forfeited their right to live.

“It will burden taxpayers but, as we don’t have capital punishment, they should certainly never leave prison as long as they live for such cruelty and inhumanity.”

The AGO has 28 days from the date of sentence to review a case, assess whether it falls under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme, and make a decision as to whether to refer a sentence to the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal then makes a ruling on cases which have been referred.

A spokesperson for the AGO said: “The Attorney General’s thoughts are with those who loved Arthur.

“I can confirm that the sentences given to Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes have been referred to the Attorney General for review to determine whether they were too low.”

Arthur’s grandmother Madeleine Halcrow was among a large crowd of people who on Sunday afternoon gathered outside the house in Cranmore Road, Solihull, where the six-year-old was killed, to pay tribute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JD5Lo_0dEt4DFl00

She could be seen wiping away tears at the vigil while wearing a T-shirt bearing his face.

The crowd lined the road before letting go of the balloons, some bearing messages, and applauding.

Residents, some with tears in their eyes, could be heard saying “bye Arthur” and “fly high always”.

They then formed a line outside the house before balloons, posters and flowers were placed around the property.

It comes as the Government announced a major review to determine what improvements are needed by the agencies that came into contact with Arthur in the months before he was murdered.

The National Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel will lead the review and will provide additional support to Solihull Children’s Safeguarding Partnership to “upgrade” the already existing local review which was launched shortly after Arthur’s death in June 2020.

It emerged in court the boy had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, but they concluded there were “no safeguarding concerns”.

Comments / 14

James Koloski
3d ago

I agree with the grandfather said 100%. Prayers all the way for this precious little boy i wish i was there to take this little boy and bring him to America where i live. I wouldve gave him a lovely room and plenty food to feed him and going to good school Anyone who wants to give up their son contact me i have 5 children All grown up rooms are empty that i could fill one in FLY HIGH LITTLE PRECIOUS BOY

Reply
16
Guest
3d ago

Why should these two animals ever be free again? Laws should be changed to MANDATORY life as a minimum sentence and Death sentences preferred.

Reply
10
ijustwannafly
2d ago

How sad this poor baby had so little chance at life. They should bring back public hangings and firing squads, not a life where you can live for free and not have to worry about paying bills, buying food, paying for dentist, Drs bills, etc. It’s all paid for by the public. While they lay around all day!!!

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s father and stepmother filmed tucking into ice cream as he starved in hallway

A horrifying video has emerged showing the father and stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes tucking into ice cream in their home as the six-year-old boy was left starving and standing alone in the hallway. Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of his stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin – who poisoned him with salt and withheld food and drink. She was jailed for life on Friday, after being convicted of murder by assaulting defenceless Arthur in the hallway of her Cranmore Road home in Solihull, on 16 June 2020. Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, was...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hughes
newschain

Warnings ignored in broken system, say grandparents of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Warnings about the treatment of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes were ignored and something in the system responsible for ensuring his safety is broken, his grandparents have said. Arthur’s stepmother Emma Tustin, 32, was jailed for life at Coventry Crown Court on Friday, with a minimum term of 29 years, after being found guilty of the six-year-old’s murder.
U.K.
Bakersfield Californian

Life sentence shortened to 13 years for man convicted of murdering wife

A man once serving 15 years to life in prison for murder was re-sentenced Wednesday to 13 years, including time already served. Jorge Luis Aceves-Cortez was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 for killing his wife, Maria Cortes. The 5th District Court of Appeals vacated this decision in 2018. The...
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Ex-soldier’s wife found guilty of murdering baby abandoned in woods

The wife of a former soldier has been found guilty of the murder of her newborn baby by abandoning him in woodland after she discovered she was pregnant too late to have an abortion.Silipa Keresi was convicted at Winchester Crown Court of the murder of Maliki Keresi who was found dead, wrapped in a bath towel, in woodland near to the defendant’s home in Hythe, New Forest Hampshire on March 5 2020.The trial heard that the 38-year-old, from Fiji, who is married to a former Commonwealth soldier in the British Army was stressed at the time by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child killer Colin Pitchfork returned to prison ‘after approaching young women in street’

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women in the streets, it has emerged.The 61-year-old was released on probation after spending 33 years in jail in September, but was taken back to prison last week just two months later because of concerns probation officers had.Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.After much public furore, the Probation Board agreed to release him earlier this year, although some of the most stringent licence conditions ever were attached.However, he is now back behind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Murder#Capital Punishment#Coventry Crown Court#Education#Commons#Uls#The Court Of Appeal
Mercury News

Secret recording found by husband can be used in murder trial

An allegedly incriminating recording handed over by a murder suspect’s husband will be allowed as evidence in a high-profile trial, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled. The decision means the case can go forward against Rebecca Ruud, accused of killing her 16-year-old daughter and burning the body. The trial has been delayed at least nine times in the four years since her indictment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Colin Pitchfork: Double child killer arrested and recalled to prison two months after release

Colin Pitchfork has been arrested and sent back to prison just two months after being released, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) announced on Friday.He was let out in September after spending 33 years in jail for murdering two teenage girls in the 1980s.However, it is understood the double child murderer was returned to custody over a breach of his licence conditions. While it is not thought he committed another offence, reports suggest his behaviour was “concerning” and he had a “bad attitude”.Pitchfork’s re-release will be left up to the parole board who, after a hearing in March this year, ruled...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: A life cut short by cruelty

Tuesday 16 June 2020 started the same as any other for six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: in misery and in pain. Barely able to stand, he folded away his bedding in the living room where his father and new stepmother had been making him sleep on the floor, all the while monitored by CCTV set up to catch him "misbehaving".
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Father accused of helping partner murder six-year-old ‘didn’t want to cause unnecessary arguments’, court told

A father on trial for helping his partner murder his six-year-old son has said he valued her love and attention more than his son.Thomas Hughes is accused of aiding and abetting his girlfriend Emma Tustin in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.The previously “happy, chubby, healthy, active” boy was allegedly abused over several months after he and his father moved into Ms Tustin’s home during the first Covid lockdown last year.Prosecutors claim the pair forced Arthur to stand in the hallway for 14 hours a day, gave him meals laced with excessive amounts of salt to poison him, withheld food and drink, isolated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

371K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy