EarphonesYou can’t beat a good quality pair of earphones to listen to your favourite workout playlist. I’ve tried lots of different brands/types, but my favourite is Apple AirPods Pro. They automatically connect to your phone via Bluetooth when you put them in your ears. There’s no wires, so no tangles. They’re sweat and weather resistant and the quality of sound is amazing.www.apple.com/uk £239Workout WearIt seems like everyone is wearing ‘active wear’ now. Maybe it’s since we got used to being less formal over the Covid lockdowns. My favourite brand at the moment is an Irish brand called Gym+Coffee. Their clothing is very comfortable and really good quality. Other popular brands include Sweaty Betty, Alo and Gym Sharkwww.gympluscoffee.com.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO