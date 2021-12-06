Readers Write: Kim Potter trial, conservation, mining near the Boundary Waters

The recent dialogue about abortion on these pages centers on whether abortion has good or ill effects on women and society, as if abortion should be permitted or outlawed because one argument is "better" than the other. But almost no one goes back to the fundamental question: Why do we make some behaviors a crime? We do so only when there is broad social consensus that the behavior is harmful or just plain wrong under any moral framework — like stealing, fraud and, yes, killing another human being. Anti-abortion advocates seize on this last point as evidence that abortion should be criminalized because it's just another form of murder. But isn't that the heart of the problem? There is no consensus, anywhere, that a fetus has the same status as a human being. In fact, our various religious and secular moral traditions come to completely different conclusions on this point — something that is just not true for everything else we make a crime. Since we, as a society, can't agree on the whether this behavior is "right" or "wrong," there is no basis for giving the decision to the state, which then imposes one moral conclusion on millions of people who don't share that view.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO