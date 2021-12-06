ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Readers Write: Kim Potter trial, conservation, mining near the Boundary Waters

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI read with interest "Daunte Wright's family calls for accountability 'come verdict day'" (front page, Nov. 30). While it tells a very important story, it shows significant bias, in my opinion, and lacks journalistic balance. There are multiple examples to address here but I will focus on just one in the...

www.startribune.com

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Cameras in the courtroom, Rittenhouse trial, Robert Bly

One of the oldest legal maxims is not only must justice be done, but justice must be seen to be done. How is it, then, that four decades after other states have routinely had cameras in the court, Minnesota is still debating whether to broaden access? How is it that the panel studying the issue here contains only attorneys and judges? ("Panel looks at camera policies for courtrooms," Nov. 13.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGRZ TV

LIVE: 5 more jurors seated Wednesday for trial of Kim Potter

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Nine total jurors selected, four men and five women. Five more are needed. The state and defense have each used two peremptory strikes. After an afternoon break, jury selection continued with juror number 30, a pregnant woman who lives on the southside of Minneapolis. She told Judge Regina Chu that she regularly experiences nausea and vomiting in connection to her pregnancy and has been hospitalized several times. The juror told the court an uncle of hers was Tased in the past, but had been experiencing some mental health issues at the time and she believes police used the Taser “for his own safety.” After a discussion with the defense and prosecution, Judge Chu granted the defense's motion to strike the juror and excused her from service because of her pregnancy-related illness.
LAW
fox9.com

Timeline: Daunte Wright's death to Kim Potter's trial

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The trial for former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright on April 11. The deadly shooting occurred in the middle of...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
State
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary: St. Paul Vet Witnessed Attack Firsthand

ARLINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – On December 7th, 1941 news traveled fast of the attack on Pearl Harbor. But St. Paul’s Edwin Tjosvold witnessed it firsthand. “Actually he didn’t talk about it much, but we found out things, certain things,” said Laura Kicker, Tjosvold’s daughter. Kicker’s father was there, on guard duty when the Japanese planes got there. At first he thought they were American pilots doing a practice run. “The first one kind of got past him, but by the time the second one came through, I guess they knew what was going on and he kind of explained it like, everybody’s knees...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

A Real Polar Punch Arrives Monday

A storm system will impact the northern part of the state with some +6" tallies through Sunday. Strong winds could create reduced visibilities through the day. Here's the weather outlook through AM Monday. The storm system will bring areas of heavy snow to parts of northern Minnesota through the day Sunday. Colder and quieter weather will be in place on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Keith Ellison
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Counterpoint: Actually, blue states still fare better on COVID

It was refreshing to see conservative columnist Bret Stephens call for a truce in the ideological battle over pandemic policies ("Let's end the COVID blame game," Dec. 2). He even apologized for wrongly opining in the early days of COVID that the population density of liberal urban areas would be the main driver of transmission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota is still not saving its children

Our world is filled with complicated problems — many of which we Minnesotans can't do much about. But how cruelly, and for how long, children will be allowed to be abused, beaten and neglected in our midst before someone puts a stop to it — that is a decision we, and only we, can and must make.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

National investors are snapping up Twin Cities area houses to rent

Twin Cities residential real estate has been slowly reshaped over the past few years by national buyers who turn single-family houses into rentals, but the numbers appeared small against the overall market, and the effects marginal. Now, data show that some neighborhoods in Minneapolis and the entire suburbs of Fridley...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Mining Equipment#Minneapolis#The Star Tribune
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minneapolis man with state's first confirmed COVID-19 omicron variant infection urges vaccinations

Pete McGinn's COVID-19 diagnosis surprised him because his symptoms were mild. He was even more surprised to find out his infection was caused by a new variant: omicron. "When I first heard it, I thought it was a supervillain," said McGinn, of Minneapolis, who tested positive for the virus after a recent trip to New York City for an anime convention. "It seems like a villain name to me and so I guess that kind of matches this since it's a virus."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

North End Hardware owner calls it a career

About 15 years ago, a Hennepin County official was explaining the plan to fix deteriorating Lowry Avenue in north Minneapolis. Darryl Weivoda, owner of North End Hardware, realized the plan would cost him 15 feet of the building on the corner — and he had recently expanded his business into that square footage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

The high cost of hate in Hastings

We harbor no illusion that an appeal to reason will change many hearts in Hastings, the normally bucolic town downriver from St. Paul. The great majority of people there probably find recent events involving a school board member and her transgender child abhorrent, as do we. Those who do not find them abhorrent probably find them delightful. This is an issue with scant middle ground.
HASTINGS, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Abortion, mining near the Boundary Waters, love of Minneapolis

The recent dialogue about abortion on these pages centers on whether abortion has good or ill effects on women and society, as if abortion should be permitted or outlawed because one argument is "better" than the other. But almost no one goes back to the fundamental question: Why do we make some behaviors a crime? We do so only when there is broad social consensus that the behavior is harmful or just plain wrong under any moral framework — like stealing, fraud and, yes, killing another human being. Anti-abortion advocates seize on this last point as evidence that abortion should be criminalized because it's just another form of murder. But isn't that the heart of the problem? There is no consensus, anywhere, that a fetus has the same status as a human being. In fact, our various religious and secular moral traditions come to completely different conclusions on this point — something that is just not true for everything else we make a crime. Since we, as a society, can't agree on the whether this behavior is "right" or "wrong," there is no basis for giving the decision to the state, which then imposes one moral conclusion on millions of people who don't share that view.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KREM

LIVE: 5 more jurors seated Wednesday for trial of Kim Potter

9News

LIVE: 5 more jurors seated Wednesday for trial of Kim Potter

Community Policy