Yes, I’ve watched the trailer for the Home Alone reboot. No, I will not be watching the whole film. No, I will not be discussing it here. I’m not going to dunk on a child actor or even on Aisling Bea, who I think is one the funniest comedians of her generation. But I will say that I’m sure the reviews for this movie are speaking for themselves, and that’s all there is on the matter.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO