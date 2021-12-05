ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts is Eagles starter after Gardner Minshew's impressive debut

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAYhZ_0dEt2jW900

Gardner Minshew had a performance for the ages in the Eagles’ 33-18 blowout of the Jets on Sunday, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sent a clear message about the status of Jalen Hurts.

Hurts missed Sunday’s game with an ankle sprain, and after Minshew played a near-perfect game against the AFC East foe, Sirianni let it be known that Hurts is the starter, and there’s no quarterback controversy.

Minshew finished Sunday’s win 20 of 25 for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and zero picks.

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni breaks down final play, Jalen Reagor’s drop, plus Jalen Hurts’ status TBD vs. Jets

After reviewing the tape, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had several criticisms of the team’s final play in its defeat to the New York Giants. With the Eagles trailing by a single possession, they faced fourth down from New York’s 27. Quarterback Jalen Hurts scrambled before throwing downfield to an open Jalen Reagor, who failed to haul in the pass. Moments before the play, rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith approached Sirianni on the sideline and begged for him to get him the ball.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles Notes: Nick Sirianni not dropping Jalen Reagor anytime soon

Forget the catch percentage. Even Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor wouldn’t put it atop his NFL resume. With 25 receptions on 45 targets (55.6 percent) this season, Reagor isn’t near the top 100 catch ratios in the league. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, however, scoffs at those numbers. In fact,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football
NBC Sports

Nick Sirianni optimistic Jalen Hurts will play vs. Jets

Nick Sirianni said Jalen Hurts expects to play vs. the Jets Sunday after spraining his ankle last week against the Giants. Hurts participated in walkthrough Wednesday morning, just three days after getting hurt in the fourth quarter of the 13-7 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles return to MetLife this weekend to face the Jets.
NFL
NBC Sports

Nick Sirianni doesn't hesitate to name Hurts the starter

EAST RUTHERFORD -- No quarterback controversy here. Nick Sirianni didn’t hesitate to name Jalen Hurts the Eagles’ starting quarterback when he’s healthy enough to play. Hurts missed the Eagles’ 33-18 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium with an ankle injury he suffered on the same field a week earlier in a loss to the Giants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Shares Jalen Hurts Injury News

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was unclear on the status of quarterback Jalen Hurts for this week. Sirianni spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and said that Hurts is dealing with a sore ankle. The team will update his status later in the week as they prepare to face the New York Jets next Sunday.
NFL
inquirer.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets an F from coach Nick Sirianni: 3 INTs show he’s no franchise QB yet | Marcus Hayes

Do you blame the quarterback, who threw bad passes? Or do you blame the coach, who called bad plays?. Today, we’ll blame the QB. The coach did. After 39 minutes of play Jalen Hurts had thrown three interceptions, two of which cost the Eagles points. They were bad throws, bad decisions, or both. The picks were why, with just under 3 minutes left, the Eagles trailed the Giants by six; why, instead of moving to 6-6 and one step closer to the playoffs against a hopeless Giants team that just fired its offensive coordinator, the Birds fell to 5-7.
NFL
Finger Lakes Times

Gardner Minshew leads the Birds to victory with Jalen Hurts out

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Minshew Mania has officially arrived. After quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out of Sunday’s game versus the New York Jets with a left ankle injury, Gardner Minshew was inserted as the starter. The Fu Manchu mustache-equipped quarterback tore up the Jets, leading the Eagles to an...
NFL
numberfire.com

Jalen Hurts (ankle) sitting for Eagles' Week 13 contest; Gardner Minshew to start

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) will be inactive for the team's Week 13 game against the New York Jets. While Hurts maintained a confident stance that he would play this week against the Jets after injuring his ankle in Week 12, the team has decided to leave the second-year quarterback inactive for their Week 13 game against the Jets. With the team heading into their bye next week, the Eagles appear to be taking the safe approach with their physical starter.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Day After Digestion – Gardner Minshew Leads Eagles To Win Over Jets

What a football weekend it was for the Philadelphia Eagles. They bounced back from an awful loss to the New York Giants by taking down the Jets in the very same building. They watched the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings both lose thrillers to help their playoff position. They saw Carson Wentz get to the threshold of playing enough snaps to earn them a 3rd 1st round pick in 2022. And, of course, they did all of these while creating another QB controversy in Philadelphia as Gardner Minshew showed up and showed out in his replacement chance for the injured Jalen Hurts. Just another weekend of wild football in Philly, with plenty of takeaways from the game against the Jets. Here are the 5 biggest:
NFL
FanSided

Gardner Minshew’s reaction to Eagles win with his dad is awesome

Gardner Minshew stepped in for the Eagles at quarterback and led them to a win. His celebration with his dad after the victory was completely awesome. On Saturday, reports indicated that Philadelphia Eagles starter Jalen Hurts would not play this weekend due to a sore ankle. That meant it was the next man up for the Eagles, Gardner Minshew. In his first start since December of last year as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minshew helped lead Philadelphia to a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy