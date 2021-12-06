ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Greeley Walmart Evacuated After Shoplifter Deploys Bear Spray, Fights Off Employees

By Logan Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Greeley Walmart was evacuated after several employees were doused in bear spray by a customer. Greeley Police say the suspect deployed a canister of bear spray at Walmart employees after they attempted to detain the man for shoplifting. The man was able to get away, leaving five employees in need of immediate medical attention.

Greeley Police say the store, located at 920 47th Avenue, was evacuated as police searched the building for the suspect. It was later determined that the suspect got into a vehicle and drove away. The suspect has not been located.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4alV00_0dEt0RVX00

(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Initial 911 reports of a man with a gun in the store were found to be inaccurate.

The incident took place after 1 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters were still on scene hours later trying to clear the store of the chemical agent.

Greeley Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the general public as the investigation continues.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Matthew Marton Arrested For Allegedly Firing Gun Near CU Campus At Dawn

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Police investigating reports of gunshots overhead in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood at daybreak Monday morning have arrested a 21-year-old man. Matthew Marton was taken into custody Wednesday night, the Boulder Police Department announced Thursday. Marton, who was already out on bond for a felony menacing case in September, faces 11 charges in this new case. Those include another felony menacing charge and a felony for unlawful purchase of a firearm. The nine others are misdemeanors related to defacing a firearm, illegally firing a firearm, and aiming a weapon at people. (credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office) Police were called to the...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

With Auto Thefts On The Rise, Stolen Vehicles Also Carry Additional Danger

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Auto theft is skyrocketing. In the Denver metro area, 90 vehicles have been reported stolen in the past 24 hours. The frequency of theft is bad enough, but police say the vehicles are being used to commit other crimes, often involving violence. (credit: CBS) For a while Thursday morning, Highway 85 could have been renamed the “Santa Fe Speedway.” A stolen pickup truck taken from Castle Rock was spotted, but took off when Douglas County deputies tried to stop it. Finally at Mineral and Santa Fe, deputies used stop sticks to halt the truck. The driver ran, but was struck...
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Missing Juvenile Found After Investigators Stop Stolen Pickup Truck On Hwy 13 In Garfield County

RIO BLANCO/GARFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A missing juvenile was among three people who were stopped after the pursuit of a stolen pickup truck started in Craig and ended on Highway 13 in Garfield County. According to a Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office press release, at about 5 a.m., Craig police originally attempted to pull over a dark blue 2010 Ford F-150 with no visible license plate. The pickup truck did not stop and drove away from police onto southbound Hwy-13, passing through Meeker. At that point, a Rio Blanco deputy began to pursue the F-150, and the truck came to a stop at...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Barry Bledsoe Faces 37 Charges For Alleged Arsons & Burglary In Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police arrested a man they say set several fires, damaged property and turned off the power to a 24-unit apartment complex. Barry Bledsoe now faces 37 charges for his alleged actions. Firefighters first responded to a trash can fir on 25th Avenue on the morning of Dec. 6. On the way there, firefighters called for police assistance when they saw multiple fires burning. Barry Bledsoe (credit: Greeley Police) Investigators spoke with witnesses and looked at surveillance video. They identified the suspect as Bledsoe whom they found a short time later in the area. Police say the fires which were set were next to occupied homes. They add Bledsoe damaged an air conditioning unit and turned off the power to the 24-unit apartment complex. No injuries were reported, but investigators estimate $20,000 worth of damage. Police arrested Bledsoe who complained of a medical issue. While at the hospital, police say he assaulted a nurse. He is now at the Weld County jail. Anyone with more information about the crimes is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.
GREELEY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Greeley, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Greeley, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County Deputies Cross County Lines To Stop 3 Suspects In Stolen Vehicle In Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A police chase of a stolen vehicle ended at a busy intersection in Littleton overnight. According to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County deputies responded to the report of a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning after Castle Rock police called off a pursuit due to its department policies. (credit: CBS) Douglas County deputies found the stolen car and continued the pursuit down several streets before the chase went onto northbound Santa Fe Drive. The chase entered the Arapahoe County portion of Littleton, as the stolen vehicle neared the intersection with West Mineral Drive. At that point, deputies used several stop sticks to flatten the tires on the vehicle, which came to a complete stop near the intersection. Deputies then performed a felony stop, and three suspects were apprehended. One was brought into custody immediately, and the other two were taken to the hospital to treat injuries, conditions unknown. Santa Fe Drive was closed in both directions at the scene from West Mineral Avenue to County Line Road through Thursday morning’s rush hour. No deputies were injured during the entirety of the pursuit.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Suspicious Package Investigation Ongoing In Thornton, West Ridge Elementary School Placed On ‘Secure’ Status

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package at a Walmart in Thornton. As a result, nearby West Ridge Elementary School was placed on “secure” status. The store is located near the intersection of Quebec Street and 128th Avenue. So far nothing found. We will continue to check the area. Out of an abundance of caution, West Ridge elementary has been placed on “Secure.” pic.twitter.com/5VzUtrO4R0 — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 9, 2021 Police said there’s a large police presence at the store. At 11:15 a.m. they said nothing had been found.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

2 People Arrested, Accused Of Running ‘Chop Shop’ In Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police arrested two people for allegedly operating a suspected so-called chop shop. Michael Leach, 36, and Carrie Boggs, 38, are accused of a “plethora” of vehicle thefts, eluding police and burglaries. Carrie Boggs (left) and Michael Leach (right) (credit: Greeley Police) Officers arrested the pair at a building off of 6th Avenue near 3rd Street. During the arrests, investigators recovered seven stolen vehicles, a stolen trailer, stolen auto parts, and multiple stolen toolboxes with tool sets. The items came from victims across northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Investigators ask the public to document serial numbers of tool boxes, expensive tools and weapons. The BATTLE Group North, made up of investigators from multiple agencies, helped in this investigation.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Car Smashes Into Denver Dispensary During Apparent Robbery Attempt

DENVER (CBS4) – A car crashed into a marijuana dispensary in Denver during an attempted robbery. Denver police said Thursday morning that it happened at 3700 West Quincy Avenue. (credit: CBS) The suspects ran away. So far it’s not clear if pot or money were stolen from the dispensary. (credit: CBS) A window in the building was destroyed. Authorities said they were checking to see if the building was structurally safe after the crash.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Shoplifter#Greeley Police
CBS Denver

Former Idaho Springs Police Officer Nicholas Hanning Pleads Guilty To 3rd Degree Assault In Tasing, Arrest Of 75-Year-Old Michael Clark

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Idaho Springs Police Officer Nicholas Hanning pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in the May 30 arrest of Michael Clark. It’s part of a plea agreement reached with the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Nicholas Hanning (credit: District Attorney’s Office) Hanning was fired in July of 2021 following the incident in which he’s accused of getting violent with the 75-year-old man. The judge in the case said on Thursday, “I am going to accept the plea deal” but with conditions. Hanning also agreed to not work in law enforcement in the state of Colorado. When the judge asked Hanning, “Tell...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Vince Pacheco Arrested, Accused Of Releasing Bear Spray Inside Greeley Walmart

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man accused of releasing bear spray inside a Walmart in Greeley over the weekend has been identified as Vince Pacheco. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon. Vince Joe Pacheco (credit: Weld County Sheriff) Police say that Pacheco deployed a canister of bear spray at Walmart employees on Sunday after they attempted to detain the man for shoplifting. He is accused of deploying the spray during a struggle with three employees, and then the bear spray can struck a fourth employee in the head and the can burst open, contaminating the entire store. Police say the store, located at 920 47th Avenue in Greeley, was evacuated as officers searched the building for Pacheco. It was later determined that he got into a vehicle and drove away. Firefighters were still on scene hours later trying to clear the store of the chemical agent. Pacheco faces a number of charges including robbery and assault.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

1 Unit Destroyed, 2 Others Damaged In Apartment Complex Fire

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning apartment on Wednesday afternoon. The 2-alarm fire broke out at 1200 S. Oneida.(credit: Denver Fire) The fire destroyed one apartment and damaged two others. Four people were evaluated by paramedics. No firefighters were injured.(credit: Denver Fire) The #DenverFireDepartment is completing operations at 1200 S. Oneida. The 2nd alarm fire completely destroyed 1 apartment & damaged 2 others. 4 parties were evaluated for minor concerns by @DHParamedics. No firefighters were injured. #DFD Investigators are on scene. @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/u7ZsqrOXUR — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) December 8, 2021 What caused the fire is being investigated.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Scott Mathews Jr. On Trial For Deadly Shooting Of Jaharie Wheeler Over Fireworks Dispute

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A former Colorado Department of Corrections officer is on trial after prosecutors say he shot a man to death following a dispute about fireworks. Scott Mathews Jr. has pleaded not guilty. Scott Mathews (credit: Aurora Police) Police say he fatally shot 36-year-old Jaharie Wheeler July 4, 2019. Authorities say the men got into a fight after Mathews and his girlfriend approached Wheeler and his girlfriend was concerned their dogs would become frightened by fireworks being set off by Wheeler’s children in the apartment courtyard. Authorities say video footage showed Wheeler pushing and punching Mathews before Mathews shot him once in the chest. Mathews worked for the state for over three years but was fired after the shooting.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS Denver

Douglas County Sheriff’s Detective Joe Pollack Dies From COVID Complications

(CBS4) – A detective who worked for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office died on Thursday morning “from complications due to COVID.” That’s according to the office, which says Detective Joe Pollack’s passing was a line-of-duty death because he contracted COVID-19 while he was on duty. (credit: Douglas County) Pollack worked in Douglas County’s Special Investigations Unit for 19 years. Before that he was a police officer in the NYPD. Pollack leaves behind a wife and three children. The sheriff’s office in neighboring Jefferson County posted the following about Pollack’s death on Facebook: “Our thoughts are with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Pollack’s family, friends, and those that served alongside him. Gone, but never forgotten.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘I Want To Go Kill Him’: Charlene Port Allegedly Threatened And Doxed Former Fertility Doctor, But Case On Hold

(CBS4) — A Colorado woman who allegedly sent threatening, anti-Semitic letters to her former fertility doctor more than a decade after her treatments ended was scheduled to stand trial on stalking and bias-motivated felony charges in Weld County this month. A Weld County judge put a halt to the legal proceedings Thursday while the woman undergoes a mental health evaluation. Charlene Port, 51, is accused of threatening Dr. Eric Silverstein, whom she last saw for treatment in 2005. (credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office) Port believes Silverstein sold her embryos on the black market, according to case documents. Silverstein denied the accusation in a phone interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

State Trooper Shoots At Suspect On I-25, Woman Arrested After Pointing Gun At Officer

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman wanted in a hit-and-run incident involving police in Castle Rock was arrested later along Interstate 25 on Monday morning after a Colorado State Patrol officer fired a weapon when the suspect pointed a gun at the trooper. The incident had traffic backed up in both directions along I-25 in Douglas County near mile marker 163. (credit: CBS) The incident began in Castle Rock on Monday morning when the woman, allegedly driving a stolen vehicle out of Denver, was involved in a hit-and-run with a Castle Rock police officer. Castle Rock police say they were first alerted to...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Driver, 2 Passengers Hurt After Car Crashes Into Home In Aurora; No One In Home Injured

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police Department responded to a car into a home early Wednesday morning. According to Aurora PD, officers were on scene in the 700 block of Havana Street, where a vehicle crashed and rolled into a home. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) A male driver and two girls in the passenger seats were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be helped out by first responders. All three people in the car were taken to the hospital to treat injuries, and they are all expected to be OK. (credit: CBS) No one inside the home was injured, but there was significant damage to the home due to the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Second Skier Death Reported At Eldora Ski Area In Seven Days

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A second skier has died at Eldora Ski Area in a matter of a week. The Boulder County Sheriff’s says a 60-year-old man was found lying amongst trees along the Hot Dog Alley run on Tuesday morning. (credit: CBS) Investigators say he apparently collided with a tree “at some point earlier in the day.” They say the man, is a resident of Nederland, was skiing alone, and the crash does not appear suspicious. The victim has not been identified. On Nov. 30, BCSO says a 72-year-old man from Boulder who was skiing collided with a snowboarder on the Windmill run. The skier died at the scene. The snowboarder stayed at the scene and spoke to investigators. No criminal charges were filed at this time.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘I Wanted To Cry’: Fort Collins Police K9’s Life Saved Thanks To Longtime Local Couple

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Longtime residents of Fort Collins are being credited for helping save the life of one of Fort Collins’ finest, a K9 police dog named Inox. Inox’s life was saved by a protective vest which Gary and Kathy Geroy donated years ago. (credit: CBS) The vest helped Inox survive multiple stabbing attempts by a dangerous suspect, according to Fort Collins Police Services. Inox, a 7-year-old German Shephard, and his handler Officer Ryan Barash were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated and armed man in the popular bar district of Old Town Fort Collins on Monday, Nov. 29. “(We) were...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Cop Arrested For Assault; Julie Stahnke Placed On Leave

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police agent Julie Stahnke, 45, has been placed on paid administrative leave after Denver police arrested her last month for assault in an alleged domestic violence case. “Agent Stahnke was arrested by Denver PD, so you will need to contact them for more details about their case,” Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler said. Julie Stahnke (credit: Denver) Court records show Stahnke was arrested Nov. 22 for assault and disturbing the peace at a Denver home. Aurora police placed her on leave the next day, Nov. 23. Amsler told CBS4,” Once the criminal case is adjudicated, then, we will open an Internal Affairs Investigation.” Stahnke was jailed in Denver but released on a personal recognizance bond. Court records show after she was released, she was again arrested, jailed and charged with violating a restraining order Nov. 24. Stahnke has been with the Aurora Police Department since 2002, according to Amsler, and she is currently assigned to the District 2 Detective Unit. Her attorney, Donald Sisson, declined to comment on the case when reached by CBS4.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police Officer Praised For Heroism & Saving Suspect’s Life

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police officer is being hailed a hero for helping talk down a shooting suspect from taking his own life. Officer Tyler Carroll spent 45 minutes talking to the man and building some sense of trust with him. It started when officers were called to contact the man who then fled from a traffic stop. Carroll used a PIT maneuver to disable the suspect’s car and stop him. When the man realized he had no way out, he pointed the gun to his own head, DPD says. (credit: Denver Police) Carroll says he was the only officer who could make...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy