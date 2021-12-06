Greeley Walmart Evacuated After Shoplifter Deploys Bear Spray, Fights Off Employees

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Greeley Walmart was evacuated after several employees were doused in bear spray by a customer. Greeley Police say the suspect deployed a canister of bear spray at Walmart employees after they attempted to detain the man for shoplifting. The man was able to get away, leaving five employees in need of immediate medical attention.

Greeley Police say the store, located at 920 47th Avenue, was evacuated as police searched the building for the suspect. It was later determined that the suspect got into a vehicle and drove away. The suspect has not been located.

Initial 911 reports of a man with a gun in the store were found to be inaccurate.

The incident took place after 1 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters were still on scene hours later trying to clear the store of the chemical agent.

Greeley Police said they do not believe there is a threat to the general public as the investigation continues.