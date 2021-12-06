ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Triple Team: Rudy Gobert’s ubiquitous defensive presence; Mike Conley’s veteran savvy help Jazz escape with win vs. Cleveland

By Andy Larsen
Salt Lake Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 109-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. 1. Rudy Gobert an absolute defensive monster in the final few minutes. For the first few weeks of the season, I didn’t think Rudy Gobert was playing at...

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Royce O'neale
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Eric Paschall
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell On Rudy Gobert: "He’s Won The Award Three Times For A Reason.”

Rudy Gobert has been taking hits from all angles recently. When he signed his extension in May, for example, Shaquille O'Neal could hardly believe it. More recently, Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley took their turns roasting him while questioning his status as the best interior defender in the game. "If...
NBA
FanSided

Nothing wrong with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in November

The Utah Jazz had a November to forget, but their big man certainly didn’t. According to the official Twitter account of the Utah Jazz, two-time All-Star Rudy Gobert is now the first known Jazzman to lead the league in rebounding through the first 21 games in a season. His career-high 14.5 rebounds per game are almost one more than the average of No. 2 on the list, Denver Nuggets center and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz C Rudy Gobert Blocks Damian Lillard’s Layup

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz all-star Rudy Gobert blocked a layup attempt by former Weber State star Damian Lillard on Monday night. In the fourth quarter, Portland Trail Blazers all-star guard Damian Lillard was attacking the rim when he attempted a layup. He thought he passed Rudy Gobert in the paint when the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year blocked the layup off the backboard.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Rudy Gobert dominates, should Joe Ingles be in starting lineup and Utah Jazz blowout win

The Utah Jazz had their best performance of the NBA Season with a blowout win over the Portland Trailblazers. The Jazz took advantage of all the Trailblazers weaknesses breaking their defense time and time again. Rudy Gobert was a dominanting defensive force. Joe Ingles thrived in the starting lineup and the Jazz have looked revitalized the last two games. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Triple Team#The Utah Jazz#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Salt Lake Tribune Jazz#Cavs Jazz
kslsports.com

Rudy Gobert’s Second Effort Leads To Bucket Over Former Jazzman

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert gave a second effort on the offensive glass and it led to a bucket over one of his former teammates during Utah’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers hosted the Jazz on Thursday, December 9. With 9:57 left in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Salt Lake Tribune

The Triple Team: Jazz break down the NBA’s 5th best defense for 137 points in win

Three thoughts on the Utah Jazz’s 137-130 win over the Boston Celtics from Salt Lake Tribune Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen. Before the game, I was really curious to see how the Jazz’s offense would perform in this one. After all, the Celtics switch pick and roll more than any other team. And they have Marcus Smart to guard Donovan Mitchell, and Mitchell sometimes can struggle against the league’s best perimeter defenders.
NBA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Marcus Smart's ferocious putback dunk on Rudy Gobert

Point guards aren't supposed to be dunking on Rudy Gobert, but Marcus Smart didn't get the memo in Friday night's Boston Celtics-Utah Jazz showdown. The 6-foot-3 Smart put the 7-foot-1 Gobert on a poster with a ridiculous putback dunk late in the second quarter. Watch the emphatic slam below:. It...
NBA
Fear The Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz gamethread

Cavs-Jazz is an interesting style matchup. The way the Jazz play defense — with Rudy Gobert sitting in the middle and eating space — vs. how the Cavs play two bigs and look to work inside (they are fifth in shot attempts at the rim, per Cleaning The Glass) is going to result in some head-to-head battles. Who comes out on top more often might define the game.
NBA
kslsports.com

Mitchell, Conley Carry Jazz Over Celtics In Clutch

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz downed the Boston Celtics 137-130 in arguably their best win of the season. Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points for the Jazz and was huge down the stretch as the team fended off a feisty Celtics team fueled by 37 points from forward Jayson Tatum.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Mike Conley Torches Celtics With Early Three-Pointers

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Mike Conley torched the net with early three-pointers during Utah’s game against the Boston Celtics. The Jazz hosted the Celtics at Vivint Arena on Friday, December 3. During the opening minutes of the game, Conley knocked three triples to propel a hot start by...
NBA
Yardbarker

Rudy Gobert Responds To Anthony Edwards: "It's More Funny Than Anything."

After their showdown earlier in the week, Timberwolves big man Anthony Edwards took a shot at Jazz star Rudy Gobert. After crediting Kristaps Porzingis as the best rim protector in the league, he went on to say how Gobert failed to instill any fear in his opponent. "Anytime I go...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy