Horses bring holiday cheer for Norman Big Brothers Big Sisters

Norman kids greeted the Grinch, Santa and Buddy the Elf at Feather Creek Farm on Sunday, celebrating the season with gifts and horseback rides.

Feather Creek Farm hosted Norman’s Big Brothers Big Sisters on Sunday afternoon, offering local children the chance to do crafts, play games, see Santa and feed, pet and ride horses.

BBBS Area Director Jeff Moody, greeting families while dressed as Buddy the Elf, said Feather Creek and LaRica Performance Horses offered resources and space to make the afternoon happen for local families.

The farm’s horse stalls were marked with the names of Santa’s reindeer, except for the stall that held a horse decked out in a bright green Grinch costume.

Moody said while Sunday was the first time some kids had seen a horse up close, it also was the first time some of the big brothers and sisters had interacted with a horse.

“We actually have a little brother here who ... has his own horse, and then his big brother has never been on a horse or ever seen a horse before,” Moody said. “That’s kind of the great thing about our program is that a lot of our bigs actually get new experiences, as well, that they wouldn’t have gotten if it weren’t for what we do.”

Michelle Lundy, LaRica Performance Horses owner, said this is the first year the farm and her business have done this event, but by midway through the event, they’d already gotten to help 20 or 30 kids ride and interact with horses.

“We’ve had some that you can tell they’ve ridden before, because they just walk right up, and probably five or six kids that this is their first time that they’ve actually ever been in any kind of pony ride situation or even seen them,” Lundy said.

Kristin Lancaster brought her 10-year-old and 12-year-old, both of whom are part of BBBS, to the farm for the afternoon.

“We are horse lovers, so we’re enjoying getting to pet and feed and ride the horses, and then just all the holiday fun and cheer,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster said BBBS has given her kids everything from extra confidence to consistent relationships with people who care about them.

Her kids’ big siblings have taken her children to Summit Climbing, gone bowling at HeyDay with them, decorated pumpkins and cookies with them and more, she said.

“[It’s] someone who kind of focuses directly on them, and they’re special to that person,” Lancaster said.