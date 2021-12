Women will need to make up 40% of the leadership of sporting organisations by 2023, under new plans announced by the Government Sports Minister Jack Chambers warned that organisations may face gender quotas in the years to come if that target is missed.“We’re setting a target of 40% minimum of both genders on boards of sporting organisations, which is reflective of our policy in the state,” he said at the launch of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s sports action plan on Monday.“If we, as a Government, are supporting sporting organisations, it’s important that they’re...

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO