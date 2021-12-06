ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

City of Bullard continues two-day holiday celebrations with parade, movie

By Diante Marigny, Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOLJk_0dEszYlN00

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The city of Bullard continued its annual two-day holiday festivities with its Christmas parade and movie on Saturday.

“It was really a transition for us this year, because we’re normally on a week night, but with us having a small town, safety has to be first so we moved it to a two-night event,” said Carrie Dudley the Chamber of Commerce Coordinator said.

City of Bullard community celebrates holiday season with Christmas Tree lighting

On Friday, the city had a tree lighting and pictures with Santa.

Following the parade, the city featured the movie Elf.

Some families have come out to enjoy the parade for more than 10 years.

“It’s like Mayberry…we love it here,” Matthey Jones, a Bullard resident shared.

This is the City of Bullard’s second year to have Magic on Main, and organizers hope to make it an annual tradition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler police spread Christmas cheer with Blue Santa event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police officers hosted their 2021 Blue Santa event on Tuesday. Law enforcement met with families at the Walmart on Troup Highway and gave them a gift card so they could buy anything they wanted for Christmas. “We grew from 15 or 20 kids to we’re going to have over 300 […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas animal shelters participating in ‘Empty the Shelters’ for the holidays, reducing adoption fees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The BISSELL Foundation is hosting its annual “Empty the Shelters–Holiday Hope” adoption event from Dec. 6 to Dec. 20. The purpose of this event is to encourage more families to adopt a shelter pet into their home around the holidays. During this nationwide event, BISSEL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees of […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

369
Followers
256
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy