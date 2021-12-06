City of Bullard continues two-day holiday celebrations with parade, movie

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The city of Bullard continued its annual two-day holiday festivities with its Christmas parade and movie on Saturday.

“It was really a transition for us this year, because we’re normally on a week night, but with us having a small town, safety has to be first so we moved it to a two-night event,” said Carrie Dudley the Chamber of Commerce Coordinator said.

On Friday, the city had a tree lighting and pictures with Santa.

Following the parade, the city featured the movie Elf.

Some families have come out to enjoy the parade for more than 10 years.

“It’s like Mayberry…we love it here,” Matthey Jones, a Bullard resident shared.

This is the City of Bullard’s second year to have Magic on Main, and organizers hope to make it an annual tradition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.