Digital Therapy for Prenatal Insomnia May Prevent Postpartum Depression

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Digital cognitive behavioral therapy designed to curb insomnia during pregnancy reduces postpartum depression, researchers report. A digital version of cognitive behavioral therapy, or dCBT, that previously had been shown to reduce insomnia during pregnancy may also prevent postpartum depression and reduce insomnia and anxiety in women up to six months...

