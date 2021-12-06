ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nike Air Huarache ‘Light Madder Root’ Dropping Soon

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike Sportswear will cover several of their retros with ‘Light Madder Root’ which will be available in women’s sizing. Our next pair to showcase is the Air Huarache that will launch...

www.sneakerfiles.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater Coming Soon: Official Photos

Over the past few years, Nike has taken a massive step forward when it comes to sneakers that are more environmentally friendly. Every so often, Nike comes through with a brand new model that is entirely made out of recycled materials, and while the results can be polarizing, you have to commend them for trying. Now, it appears as though Nike is looking to do big things with one of their flagship models, the Nike Air Force 1. In fact, this latest Air Force 1 is set to be a giant boot, which makes sense with the Winter upon us.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
yankodesign.com

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Max 97 "Air Sprung"

Following the initial reveal of the Nike “Air Sprung” by way of a Air Max 95 silhouette earlier this year, Nike now introduces an Air Max 97 to the collection, giving the classic silhouette a light-hearted contemporary rework. The upcoming Move to Zero pairs are found in sand and sail...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max Plus Launching in Black and Royal Blue

We will continue to see multiple color options of the Air Max Plus during late 2021 and early 2022. For our latest look, the pair comes highlighted in Black and Royal Blue. As you can see, this Nike Air Max Plus utilizes Black mesh across the base while Grey leather lands on the mudguard, heel, and plastic toe cap. Next, Royal Blue adorns the gradient cage, and 3M reflective runs down the tongue. Other details include a White midsole and a Light Blue rubber outsole.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sportswear#The Air Huarache#The Nike Air Huarache
Sole Collector

Sneaker Influencers Are Auctioning Coveted Shoes on eBay

After teaming up with Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis last year for the “Santa Sneaker Drop,” eBay is once again getting into the holiday spirit by teaming up with top influencers for its latest “The Sleigh Drop” auction. Beginning today, sneaker fans will be able to acquire coveted sneakers...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23" Set To Drop Soon: Photos

The iconic Air Jordan 4 is back with a bang, introducing another upcoming colorway as the 2021 sneaker-calendar year begins to wrap up. This time in a new infrared and dark grey color pattern, Jordan's fans and sneakerheads alike will have an opportunity to cop the latest in the Jordan 4 collection, as the "Infrared 23" nears its upcoming release.
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

Nike and Stüssy are making a sleek ‘panda’ Air Force 1 mid sneaker

Stüssy's history of collaborating dates back to 2000, when it released two versions of the Nike Air Huarache exclusively in its London flagship store. Contrasting the detailed partnerships of today, the brand kept it simple; there were no Stüssy logos or design alterations, just clean color schemes as imagined by Michael Kopelman, an original member of the Stüssy tribe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Huarache Releasing in Concord and Team Orange

With a little over a month left to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Nike Air Huarache, the brand will debut a few additional colorways before the brand wraps things up. One of the upcoming Nike Air Huarache colorways features a Concord, Team Orange, Copa, and Black color combination. Constructed with a traditional neoprene across the base while leather lands on the overlays. Next, we have a semi-translucent heel pull tab and a White midsole. Lastly, an Orange rubber outsole finishes the look.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

First Look: Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Hoops’ in Black

Nike Sportswear is celebrating basketball with a few special Air Force 1 Low releases. Dubbed ‘Hoops,’ this Nike Air Force 1 Low feature a Black, University Gold, Rough Green, and White color combination. Constructed with leather, the tongue and liner have jersey mesh. On the lateral side, we have a patch that reads ‘Hoops’ while a White midsole and Green rubber outsole finish the look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 90 Releasing in Green Snakeskin for Kids

Expanding on the kid’s exclusive releases, Nike Sportswear will launch a new Air Max 90 ‘Snakeskin’ soon. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max 90 features Green snakeskin across the leather mudguard and White mesh on the base. Next, Pink appears on the tongue branding, bottom eyelet, heel, side branding, and around the Air Max unit. Black fills in the Swoosh logos, while Green and Pink appear on the rubber outsole to finish the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max Plus Releasing in Pink, Teal, and Volt

We have another Air Max Plus on the verge of releasing. This pair comes with some flashy accents and will debut soon. This Nike Air Max Plus comes with Off-White mesh across the base while Teal leather lands on the mudguard, heel, and plastic toe cap. Next, a Pink gradient adorns the lace cage while Volt fills in the Swoosh logos, covers the insoles, and is placed within the Air Max unit. Other details include a Grey midsole and a Black rubber outsole.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 95 in Black with Reflective Accents

2022 will bring us new color options of the Air Max 95. One of those will feature flashy accents and reflective details. This Nike Air Max 95 comes with Black across the base while accents of Crimson, Blue, and Volt run throughout. Next, 3M reflective covers the tongue, heel, and wraps the entire shoe. Finally, a Black midsole and matching rubber outsole finish the look.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Another Nike Air Max 95 ‘Air Sprung’ is Releasing

Nike Sportswear will release another Air Max 95 that’s part of the ‘Air Sprung’ collection. Furthermore, the pair joins the ‘Move to Zero’ campaign. This Nike Air Max 95 features recycled materials while highlighted with a butterfly and caterpillar on the tongue and an ‘Air Sprung’ patch. Next, shades of Aqua, Pink, and Yellow run throughout while the finishing touch is a mushroom on the outsole.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Solefly x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Carnivore" Release Info

Model: Air Jordan 1 Low "Carnivore" Editor's Notes: After several covert teases on various Instagram pages over the past few months, official images of the upcoming Solefly x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low have finally been released, along with its impending release date. There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 High Sculpt ‘Silver’ Debuts December 15th

Following our look at the ‘Gym Red,’ Nike Sportswear will launch another OG-like Air Force 1 Sculpt, which comes highlighted in ‘Silver.’. This Nike Air Force 1 High features a clean Summit White and Light Smoke Grey color combination. Constructed with White tumbled leather on the upper while suede appears on the heel. Next, we have an aged midsole while the cut-out Swoosh logos on the side displays Grey. Finally, a Grey rubber outsole finishes the look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Rolling Stones Vibes

Nike’s next Air Force 1 Low that will release in women’s sizing is inspired by Rock and Roll and looks to have a ‘Rolling Stones’ vibe. Looking closer, this low-top Nike Air Force 1 comes constructed with suede and burlap. Highlighted the pair, we have a hand holding a peace sign on the tongue, a mouth by the heel, and insoles that resemble the Rolling Stones logo while the Swoosh is formed by Gold chains. Lastly, we have Nike’s slogan ‘Just Do It’ in cursive on the forefoot.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Nike Air ZoomX AlphaFly NEXT% ‘Ekiden’ for Japan’s Biggest Race

The end of the year marks Ekiden Season, highlighted by thousands of high school, university, and pro teams competing in intranational road-racing relays. The country’s most-watched annual sporting event starts in October and lasts through the new year. Ekidens are popular in Japan and have since become widespread worldwide. For...
WORLD
inputmag.com

Here's every unreleased Nike Dunk sneaker dropping soon

The hottest silhouette of the moment keeps on coming. Whether it’s an in-house release or a collaboration, there’s no sneaker more in demand at the moment than the Nike Dunk. Both the High and Low versions, as well as the variants of both from Nike SB, routinely sell out as the silhouette has made a massive resurgence over the last several years.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds A Touch Of “University Blue” To This Air Max Plus

Nike has started taking a simple approach when it comes to the Air Max Plus, dressing its base up primarily in neutrals. This holds true for this latest colorway, which accents its blacks with a subtle touch of “University Blue.”. The latter is found only at two main points, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy