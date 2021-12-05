Grant will help Denton Public Library digitize 1955-69 Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers

Buy Now Denton's Emily Fowler Central Library Jeff Woo

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission has awarded funding to the Denton Public Library to digitize historic issues of the Denton Record-Chronicle. The $24,820 award will be used to digitize 24,000 pages of the newspaper spanning 14 years, from 1955 to 1969.

This is the third grant awarded to the Denton Public Library through the TexTreasures grant program to support the Record-Chronicle digitization project. The project has already digitized historic issues of the paper that go back as far as 1908, and they are freely available to access through the University of North Texas Libraries’ Portal to Texas History.

The project is one of 43 funded by grants from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission this year.

— Tony Howerton