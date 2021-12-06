McKinney’s career-high 17 puts San Diego over Cal Poly 52-51

A young Bruin football fan turned to his friend in the elevator and asked, "Which bowl game do you think we are going to get? Can you believe it, we are going bowling!!!" Watching something grow is a lot like watching paint dry. The process, wrought with frustration, can drive anyone mad. However, there is nothing more rewarding than watching a fledgling develop into something vibrant and dynamic. Growth is a sign of life and vitality. After their first bowl-eligible season under Chip Kelly, the budding signs of development are taking shape for the UCLA football program.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO