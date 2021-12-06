ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

McKinney’s career-high 17 puts San Diego over Cal Poly 52-51

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wayne McKinney III came off the bench to tally a career-high 17 points to lead San Diego to a 52-51 win over Cal Poly...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
San Diego, CA
College Basketball
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Earlington leads San Diego past Illinois-Chicago 64-52

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Marcellus Earlington had 14 points as San Diego defeated Illinois-Chicago 64-52 in the Las Vegas Classic on Friday. Joey Calcaterra pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Toreros (4-3). Damaria Franklin had 12 points and seven rebounds to pace the Flames (2-4). ___
SAN DIEGO, CA
uicflames.com

Flames Drop Vegas Finale to San Diego, 64-52

LAS VEGAS – The UIC men's basketball team dropped a 64-52 decision to San Diego Friday (Nov. 26) to wrap up play at the Las Vegas Classic. Damaria Franklin scored a team-high 12 points while leading the team with seven rebounds and four assists. For his performance over the two games, Franklin was named to the All-Tournament Team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Mustangs#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Observer-Reporter

Cal's Alston overcame scare, now puts fear in defenses

CALIFORNIA – Philip Alston still remembers running up and down the basketball court at California University’s Hamer Hall on that September day in 2019, playing in a pickup game. He also remembers feeling lightheaded, then getting dizzy, then …. “I collapsed to the floor. The next thing I remember was...
CALIFORNIA, PA
AL.com

South Alabama basketball holds on for 68-67 win over San Diego

Charles Manning and Jay Jay Chandler each scored 21 points as South Alabama edged San Diego 68-67 in the opening round Las Vegas Classic on Thursday. The Jaguars extended their winning streak to three games and improved to 4-2 overall. South Alabama faces Hawaii (3-1) in the championship game at 5 p.m. Central Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
gopoly.com

Cal Poly Visits California Baptist Thursday, San Diego Sunday

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Resuming action following an eight-day break, the Cal Poly men's basketball program continues a nine-game road trip with its first visit to California Baptist on Thursday, Dec. 2 (7 p.m.) and first trip to San Diego in 26 years on Sunday, Dec. 5 (1 p.m.). Crossing the halfway point of the program's lengthiest road trip in 51 years, Cal Poly snapped a four-game slide with a 67-63 victory against Idaho (Nov. 24) to claim third place at the inaugural SoCal Challenge (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.). Three of Cal Poly's four losses this season have come by seven total points. Beginning the season with five successive victories, California Baptist (6-1) counts No. 8 Texas (Nov. 24) as its lone loss. San Diego (4-4), meanwhile, visits Fresno State on Wednesday, Dec. 1 before hosting Cal Poly.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Seattle Times

Moore carries San Jose State over South Dakota 61-52

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore had 18 points and six rebounds as San Jose State beat South Dakota 61-52 on Tuesday night. Tibet Gorener had 14 points for the Spartans (3-3). Ibrahima Diallo and Shon Robinson scored 10 apiece. Robinson added eight rebounds. Mason Archambault scored a career-high...
SAN JOSE, CA
culvercityobserver.com

Win over Cal highlights UCLA's growth

A young Bruin football fan turned to his friend in the elevator and asked, "Which bowl game do you think we are going to get? Can you believe it, we are going bowling!!!" Watching something grow is a lot like watching paint dry. The process, wrought with frustration, can drive anyone mad. However, there is nothing more rewarding than watching a fledgling develop into something vibrant and dynamic. Growth is a sign of life and vitality. After their first bowl-eligible season under Chip Kelly, the budding signs of development are taking shape for the UCLA football program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Grand Forks Herald

UND men's basketball falls 76-51 at San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- UND had a respectable first half but couldn’t keep pace in the second as San Jose State -- led by former Mayville State coach Tim Miles -- rolled past the Fighting Hawks 76-51 on Friday night. The loss dropped UND to 3-6 while San Jose State...
SAN JOSE, CA
Seattle Times

Washington men’s soccer team is heading to College Cup for first time after beating Saint Louis

Get ready College Cup, here come the Huskies, and they certainly seem ready for the big stage. After getting so close the past two years, the Washington men’s soccer team defeated Saint Louis 2-0 behind a pair of Gio Miglietti goals Saturday evening at Husky Soccer Stadium to earn the program’s first berth in soccer’s version of the Final Four.
WASHINGTON STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

UM’s Mario Cristobal making quick impressions on Dillard’s Nyjalik Kelly, other top local recruits

The Miami Hurricanes’ 2022 recruiting class was faltering under former coach Manny Diaz, but there is a new buzz around the program after the school hired former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal on Monday. Local high school prospects are already taking note. “I feel like it was a good fit for Miami to hire a new coach that’s a winning coach,” Dillard defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly said. Kelly is ...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy