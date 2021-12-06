ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Gov. Abbott Attends State Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony In Austin

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3at1aj_0dEsxUA300

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott met with members of the Jewish community in Austin today to celebrate Hanukkah.

At the State Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony, Abbott delivered a statement reflecting on the holiday’s significance for the Jewish community and lit the shamash candle (the ninth candle, or “helper,” used to light the other eight).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlLC9_0dEsxUA300

Gov. Greg Abbott lights the shamash (leader) candle in Austin. (Credit: Office Of The Governor)

“Hanukkah teaches us the power of hope, faith, and perseverance and serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of the Jewish people,” said Governor Abbott. “As we celebrate the festival of lights, may we all continue to let our own light shine even during the darkest of times. Cecilia and I wish the Jewish community in Texas and around the world a wonderful Hanukkah.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDUWk_0dEsxUA300

Gov. Greg Abbott delivers a statement in Austin on Hanukkah. (Credit: Office Of The Governor)

Hanukkah, also called the Festival of Lights, is a Jewish holiday that is celebrated across the world over the course of eight nights.

Judaism follows a lunar calendar, so the first night of the holiday varies year by year. Starting in November, as it did this year, is unusual but not unheard of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnmO6_0dEsxUA300

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to a child during Hanukkah in Austin. (Credit: Office Of The Governor)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Confirmed In 2 North Texas Patients By Frisco Lab

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was only a matter of time, but it now appears the Omicron variant has made it to North Texas. Ayass Bioscience in Frisco told CBS 11 Wednesday night, Dec. 8 they’ve discovered two cases in the Metroplex. One case was in Tarrant County, the other in Collin County. The next day, Dec. 9, Tarrant County health officials confirmed that they had received the positive test. Collin County also confirmed that a man from Plano had tested positive for the Omicron variant. Ayass Bioscience also submitted the data electronically to the state, which also confirmed the positive cases. “It has not...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

300+ Astroworld Festival Lawsuits To Be Handled By 1 Texas Judge

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The more than 300 lawsuits that have been filed so far in Houston following a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld festival that left 10 people dead have been consolidated and will be handled by one judge as the cases proceed through the court system, a judicial board ruled.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
89K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy