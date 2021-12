Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Pretty soon, the holidays are going to be over and winter will be coming to an end and spring, every DIYer's favorite part of the year, is right around the corner. That makes right now the perfect time to stock up on the tools and gear you (or a friend or loved one) might need to make some much-needed repairs, alterations, additions, etc. around the house. That prospect is made all the better by the fact that eBay is currently running a sale where you can save an extra 20 percent (or more) on a bevy of Worx-brand power tools and accessories.

LIFESTYLE ・ 20 HOURS AGO